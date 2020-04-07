New Podcast from Bose Discusses Importance of Technology for Churches Today

Bose Professional has released its latest podcast episode, “Being the Church During the COVID-19 Emergency.” This episode hosts lead pastors Clint Nolder of Foundation Church in Newnan, GA, and Dr. Fayez Ayoub of North Florida Baptist Church in Tallahassee, FL; and the president of The NewGround Group, Don Allensworth.

Together they explore how audio and technology within houses of worship can be adapted during the current health crisis and enable congregations to stay connected. The podcast is part of a series offered by Bose Professional in its ongoing efforts to provide educational information, voices of strength, and inspiration for the markets it serves.

“As we realize the power we have in our technology, and that it can be used to connect us in new and creative ways, that’s when we begin to understand ‘gathering together’ does not have to be limited to the same room,” said Allensworth. “These are difficult, unparalleled times, and we need to take advantage of every opportunity to bring people together.”

The podcast is available as part of its Bose Church initiative and explores how professional audio and video technology supports the mission to communicate and stay connected, and discusses how church leaders can leverage technology to continue ministering to worshipers even during difficult times. Each guest provided insight on the role of technology in his own ongoing mission of guidance while addressing specific points on what to consider.

To listen to the Bose Church podcast, visit PRO.BOSE.COM/BoseChurchPodcast.

