Black Box, Atos Partner to Enhance Business Collaboration for Customers

Black Box, a leading global solutions integrator, announced a key partnership with Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, to offer Unify Office by RingCentral, a unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solution to its customers of every size and every industry. The partnership will enable businesses to communicate and collaborate with ease using industry-leading team messaging, video meetings and cloud phone system capabilities from anywhere and on any device via a single unified solution.

[Road to ISE 2022: Black Box]

Black Box is a trusted IT solutions provider delivering world-class consulting services and cutting-edge technology solutions to businesses around the globe. With Atos technology, Black Box services customers can migrate to the cloud and implement Unify Office by RingCentral to gain greater levels of collaboration across the entire business landscape, driving employee experience and workforce optimization. Black Box has deep skills and expertise across telephony and communications technology, making this partnership a significant asset to customers' real-world business success.

"Joining forces with Black Box enables Atos to tap into the company's skilled expertise and customer-centric dedication to delivering Unify Office by RingCentral further into the business environment," said John Brennan, head of unified communications and collaborations, Atos in North America. "This partnership is a testament to Atos' commitment to building deeply integrated and managed digital workplaces that highlight user experiences."

[ISE 2022: Black Box to Showcase Complete Sports Bar Solution and More]

"At Black Box, we prioritize solutions that enable customers to consolidate tools, reduce costs and increase productivity, as well as create a competitive difference in their operations," said Jim McKenna, vice president of strategic partnerships, Black Box. "We're proud to partner with Atos to bring Unify Office by RingCentral to our customers. This includes the benefits of cloud communications on a single-source collaboration platform that can be uniquely adapted to their business and provide a differentiated user experience."

Unify Office by RingCentral offers users multiple benefits, including seamless migration from traditional on-premises telephony systems, a single and simplified landscape to cover all communications and collaboration needs, and open platform and integrations. Customers benefit from enhanced Unify Office experiences such as new call features, security controls for admins, hosts and moderators, and integrated team messaging.