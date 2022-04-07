Road to ISE 22: Black Box

Black Box (opens in new tab) is exhibiting at ISE 2022 (opens in new tab), so we asked Doug Kuzma, Vice President of Product Management & Solutions, to share insight on what attendees can expect to see.

Q: Will your company be announcing new products at ISE?

Black Box: In addition to our iCompel Digital Signage solution, Radian Flex video wall processor, and ControlBridge multisystem control platform, we will be showcasing our newest AV offering, MCX Gen 2 SDVoE-based Advanced AVoIP video distribution solution.

Q: Will your presence at ISE be any different than a non-COVID year?

Black Box: The differences will only be limited to minimizing physical touch of product with most collateral provided electronically. We will still be presenting an immersive experience with plenty of visualization to grab attention.

Q: Anything else you would like to share with ISE attendees?

Black Box: We will be presenting a variety of exciting AV solutions in a real-world setting and invite all attendees to visit the Black Box booth 5Q600, take a seat, and Experience AV Everywhere!

