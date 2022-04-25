ISE 2022: Black Box to Showcase Complete Sports Bar Solution and More

Exhibiting at ISE 2022 at Booth 5Q600 with a "sports bar" theme, Black Box will showcase products that enable flexible delivery and display of high-quality media: the iCompel digital signage solution, MCX video distribution system, high-performance Emerald Unified KVM portfolio, and ControlBridge touch-screen control interfaces. These products will be integrated in a complete media solution—running on a 10-Gb Emerald IP network—ideal for a sports bar or any other environment that benefits from versatile handling and display of video and data.

iCompel from Black Box enables creation and use of templates, combined with live video, to deliver dynamic messages to customers and spectators about the games, drinks, and nutrition. The Black Box MCX video matrix switching and distribution system empowers users to create high-resolution video walls with uncompressed 4K video. Integrated at the Black Box booth with these systems, ControlBridge touch panels will allow users to easily and quickly change the sources—including live feeds, recorded media, and dynamic messaging—as well as modify the video wall layouts or change the multiviewer layout with a few taps to the screen. The Emerald solution will demonstrate a complete KVM-control-over-IP solution that gives users access to all servers connected on the network or even to virtual machines.

"For ISE 2022, we're integrating and showcasing our industry-leading products in a complete media solution designed for a sports bar, but with the functionality and versatility to address the demand for intuitive, flexible handling of media and information across a wide array of environments," said Eric Farkas, AV product manager at Black Box. "We look forward to giving attendees the chance to test-drive the solution for themselves and discover how Black Box systems simplify sophisticated IP-based media distribution and display."

Black Box Products at ISE 2022

Black Box iCompel Digital Signage Platform

Black Box will demonstrate how its iCompel interactive digital signage platform with system-on-chip technology empowers users to build eye-catching signage; stream content from websites; and visualize timetables, events, wayfinding or emergency messages. Users can easily play, upload, and share images, presentations, videos and audio media files on any HDMI screen. The platform supports 4K UHD/HD and simplifies creation and playout of HTML5-based content. To facilitate updates and system management, iCompel allows for remote device management and configuration and provides on-screen diagnostics and error alerts. The platform is a great solution for a sports bar but also can be used in cinemas, universities, hospitals, transport, retail, supermarkets, and more.

MCX G2 Series Multimedia Distribution and Management System

The MCX G2 series is the next generation of the company's MCX multimedia distribution and management system. The MCX G2 series features the performance of the original S9 and S7 series but adds several market-leading features including best-in-class source-to-screen latency (less than 18 microseconds), one-port or two-port encoding devices, a video loop-through connection, USB-C and three-port USB 2.0 connectivity, and PoE capability. These features provide a more flexible solution, faster design/implementation, and lower overall cost. The Black Box MCX takes advantage of SDVoE and modern 10 GbE infrastructure to allow AV and data payloads.

Rather than deploy an entirely new network, users can take advantage of the software-defined solution to leverage existing infrastructure for delivery of better-quality audio and video, which can translate to greater customer satisfaction and faster time to revenue.

Demonstrating the system's high video quality over an IP network without latency, the Black Box ISE 2022 booth will give attendees the opportunity to experience the MCX via a gaming system environment.

Black Box Emerald Unified KVM Platform

Black Box will highlight its Emerald Unified KVM platform, which gives users the exceptional flexibility and network security essential to state-of-the-art KVM extension and switching. The low-latency, high-performance Emerald 4K and HD transmitter-receiver pairs connect workstations with remote computers and servers over distances up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber, or even farther over IP, while the Emerald Remote App facilitates convenient anywhere-anytime access without the need for additional hardware receivers. With uniquely robust capabilities for reliable extension and switching of video, audio, USB and serial signals across any number of physical and virtual servers, Emerald lowers users' cost of ownership, enables greater workflow optimization, and helps preserve existing IT investments.

Black Box ControlBridge Multisystem and Room Control

ControlBridge is a complete multisystem control panel for control rooms and any user desk. A single touch panel enables control of KVM, AV, and other devices to let users conveniently switch between sources, change video settings, access video wall controllers and set room conditions. Individual presets activate complex configuration with the touch of a button to prepare for a new production.