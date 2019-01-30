Bigger, Better Drone Arena Takes Flight at ISE 2019

Powered by the combined resources of Exertis Pro AV Solutions and sister division Stampede, the Drone Arena will return next week to ISE 2019 offering more participating manufacturers, vertical market demonstrations, customized training, and education than ever before, according to Warren Lewis, head of Europe at Exertis ProAV Solutions.

The Drone Arena will be up and running all day every day of the show at Stand 14-A100.

“The combined teams of Stampede and Exertis Pro AV Solutions are making the Drone Arena the single biggest event at ISE 2019,” Lewis said. “A number of leading manufacturers are joining us in what promises to be industry’s biggest demonstration of drone capability the industry has ever seen.”

Participating manufacturers include Aerialtronics, AeroVironment, DJI, Drone Volt, Epson Movario, Flir, Foxfury, Intel, and Walkera—all of whom will be providing round the clock demonstrations of specific models performing specific applications that are relevant to the vertical markets served by pro AV resellers.

“All commercial use cases from industrial inspection and land surveying to surveillance and heavy lifting will provide arena visitors with a comprehensive understanding of how drones are being integrated into specific commercial applications," added Stampede president and CEO Kevin Kelly. "Our hope is that every arena visitor will leave with a very clear understanding as to how drones can become a viable and profitable part of their solutions portfolio.”

The Drone Arena again also features the presence of Unmanned Vehicle University to provide a full schedule of application-specific presentations and training sessions, as well as small group and one-on-one information sessions. The separate Unmanned Vehicle University classes cover in-depth discussions of various commercial applications and how drones are being used currently—such as public safety, infrastructure inspection, survey/mapping, and aerial cinematography implementations.

“The Drone Arena is an event unto itself within the umbrella of ISE,” emphasized Lewis. “It offers a complete program of product and information that is useful for both integrators and end-user customers. Our goal is to empower integrators to leave the 2019 Drone Arena ready to add drones to their business strategy.”

Visitors to the Drone Arena also have a chance to win a drone. In fact, one drone is being given away each day of the show. Show attendees can put their business card into the raffle drum, and they need not be present to win.