Biamp Extends the Reach of Crowd Mics to Remote Audiences at ISE 2020

The What: Biamp continues to create new collaboration experiences between presenters and audience members with the launch of Crowd Mics Online at ISE 2020. Crowd Mics transforms every smartphone into a personal microphone and interactive response system via a free iOS or Android app. Now, Biamp is extending the use of Crowd Mics to remote locations. With Crowd Mics Online, geographically diverse audience members can use their smartphones to connect with the event presenter as if they were in the same room.

Biamp's Crowd Mics Online will debut at ISE 2020. (Image credit: Biamp)

The What Else: Demonstrating Biamp's commitment to global audiences and customers, both the attendee app and moderator interface will be translated into 20 languages to make Crowd Mics more accessible to international users.

"Clear communication and engaged audiences are critical to successful events, but until now there hasn't been an effective and meaningful way for remote attendees to participate," said Joe Andrulis, EVP of corporate development at Biamp. "Crowd Mics Online draws remote attendees more deeply into the event by allowing them to participate as fully and as easily as the attendees in the room."

The Bottom Line: Crowd Mics Online complements event broadcast systems by adding remote messaging capabilities and interactive polling. As a result, new paths to engagement are created and the remote event is transformed into an enriching, productive experience.

Crowd Mics Online is supported by flexible licensing options for individual events, as well as monthly and annual license subscriptions, and will be available in Q2 2020.

Biamp's Crowd Mics Online can be seen at ISE 2020 on Stand B-390.

