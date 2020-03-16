BenQ Debuts InstaShow S Model for Conference Rooms

The What: BenQ has added to its InstaShow family of collaborative wireless presentation systems with the release of the InstaShow S WDC20. The InstaShow S button can connect to nearly any device using the HDMI port, can securely mirror the screens of up to four sources at 4K resolution, and allows presenters using an interactive flat panel (IFP) display to annotate their presentations on Windows computers directly from the IFP’s touchscreen.

The What Else: The new InstaShow S model adds more options to the platform, allowing laptop users to share content while supporting a wider range of devices. For mobile devices, participants can either connect an InstaShow S button, or wirelessly connect using Apple Airplay, Miracast, or the new BenQ InstaShare app, available for Android and iOS. With InstaShow S, users can smoothly share ideas or stream full HD 1080p video and 16-bit stereo audio wirelessly to an HDMI-equipped display device.

The new S model is designed to support up to 32 participants or input sources at a time, replacing the cost of standalone wired HDMI switchers and simplifying complex installations. The system’s split-screen mode allows up to four users or sources to be shared to the screen simultaneously. The touch-back feature gives presenters the ability to control their laptop applications directly from an IFP. Moreover, when paired with an IFP, the split-screen mode and touch-back feature enable up to four laptops or devices to be controlled directly from the display. Like the rest of the InstaShow family, it is fully interoperable with any operating system or hardware platform while ensuring absolute data security through WPA2-PSK protection with AES 128-bit encryption.

InstaShow S can maintain stable wireless connections even in less-than-ideal Wi-Fi environments. Equipped with Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/n for transfer speeds of up to 700Mbps, the S model facilitates easy and smooth sharing of presentations, pictures, documents, and video. It also features native support of extended desktop functions for presenters to privately view or take notes, backup data, and monitor other applications while simultaneously delivering inspirational presentations.

Built from the ground up to eliminate modern security threats that wireless presentation systems can introduce, InstaShow is certified by cybersecurity provider Onward Security as having no critical and high-risk vulnerabilities as based on the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS).

“Large conference rooms don’t just require a screen-mirroring system that will allow many presenters to share their content; they need one that doesn’t expose the network to potential threats or expose confidential content to unauthorized viewing,” said Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ America Corp. “As we enter a new age of BYOD and collaboration, BenQ is committed to ensuring that organizations follow best practices for network security. InstaShow is the only wireless system that can operate independently of the network, truly minimizing the corporate network attack profile, in addition to ensuring a 100-percent 128-bit AES-encrypted content stream. Also, users can wirelessly cast from any mobile or HDMI device, potentially replacing the expense of a traditional wired HDMI switcher.”

InstaShow S starter kit comes complete with a receiver, two HDMI transmitter buttons, and tabletop button holder. Additional USB-C buttons will be available later this year. IT managers can also use the BenQ device management software (DMS) solution to maintain and remotely configure InstaShow units.

The Bottom Line: InstaShow is an all-hardware, plug-and-play presentation system designed to make meetings and collaboration intuitive, simple, and secure. Users no longer have to awkwardly pass around a single HDMI cable between other participants, run risky third-party software, or acquire network access to share their screens during meetings.

Organizations interested in testing the InstaShow screen-mirroring system can take advantage of the BenQ Try and Buy program by signing up and selecting their preferred model. After 30 days, those that decide to purchase their InstaShow will receive $300 off the already attractive MSRP of $999 (WDC10), $1,099 (WDC10C), and $1,499 (WDC20).