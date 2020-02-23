BenQ Introduces Smart Projector for Collaborative Digital Workspaces

The What: BenQ has introduced the EW800ST, a smart projector for business.

The What Else: The EW800ST makes it possible to start projecting from a smartphone, tablet, or laptop—whether it’s a PC, Mac/iOS, or Android device—in a few steps with no software required. Wireless connectivity eliminates cable clutter, and an included USB dongle means there’s no need to find the right dongle for each device.

The EW800ST enables participants to present in a way that’s most convenient for them. The EW800ST comes with a USB Type-A port that supports a wide range of file formats—including JPEG, PDF, Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files.

The BenQ EW800ST smart projector includes 16GB of storage and built-in business apps that increase productivity during meetings. Participants can start a video conference with Blizz—a global team collaboration app—remotely access another computer to view files or troubleshoot via TeamViewer, create documents collaboratively via WPS Office, as well as search the internet on Firefox. Through BenQ’s X-Sign broadcasting technology, any connected device can send text, images, and video links to the EW800ST, and everyone in the meeting room will see the message immediately on the projection screen. BenQ Smart Control turns a smartphone into a remote control, a mouse pad, and a keyboard, allowing users to navigate the projector and its business apps directly from their own device.

With its 0.49 short-throw ratio, the EW800ST is well suited for small meeting environments. It projects an 80-inch image from less than 1 meter away, which saves valuable real estate in the meeting room for participants to gather. It also ensures that speakers who talk with their hands don’t block the presentation. The EW800ST offers 3,300 lumens in WXGA native resolution, and Infographic Mode showcases texts and graphics in detail with high brightness and better color gradation.

The EW800ST features BenQ’s Dust Guard technology. A built-in anti-dust accumulation sensor rejects a large amount of dust accumulation to further improve durability and lower overall maintenance costs. In addition, the Lamp Save mode provides up to 15,000 hours of operation before lamp maintenance is needed.

The EW800ST also features BenQ’s Device Management Solution (DMS) and Account Management System (AMS) tools. DMS enables remote and centralized management of multiple digital projectors via a local network, allowing IT managers to remotely monitor, control, and configure projectors individually or as groups at once. AMS allows IT personnel to access and manage files and personalized settings for various accounts, and they can update the firmware on the EW800ST over the air whenever an update is available. With AMS, any user can log in to their account to access and manage their files and personalized settings.

“Walk into today’s meeting room and you’ll see participants using their own devices, not just laptops, but smartphones and tablets as well, to brainstorm, take notes, and share ideas. Despite this new dynamic, it can still be cumbersome and sometimes impossible to connect to the room’s projector, depending on the device being used,” said Carly Burton-Sallay, digital marketing manager, BenQ America Corp. “The EW800ST gives meeting goers the tools they expect to collaborate freely without having to wrestle with technology. It’s the first huddle and meeting room projector designed for the future of intuitive and intelligent collaboration.”

The Bottom Line: The projector’s wireless internet connectivity, screen-mirroring capabilities, and built-in browser and business apps enable colleagues to share ideas in today’s agile, collaborative workplaces, helping teams to be more productive.