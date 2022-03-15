Barix Launches Powerful New Audio Decoder and Amplifier

Barix announced the Exstreamer MPA400, the newest addition to its lineup of versatile IP audio decoders and amplifiers for applications ranging from emergency notifications to paging and background music. The new hardware supports a wide range of codecs and delivers up to 40-watt audio output for two to eight-ohm analog speakers, enabling easy integration of existing speakers into feature-rich, audio-over-IP systems.

Barix will showcase the Exstreamer MPA400 alongside other new innovations in stand 7K375 at the ISE 2022 exhibition, taking place May 10-13 in Barcelona.

The Exstreamer MPA400’s powerful integration capabilities combine with support for the latest formats and technology standards to make it the most flexible and capable IP audio decoder on the market. The new device can decode audio streams delivered via HTTP or RTP protocols in codec formats including PCM, AACplus, MP3, Opus, G.711, and G.722. Pre-recorded audio files can also be stored in the unit’s internal memory for triggered playback.

Native support for Singlewire Informacast and Intrado Revolution systems allows Exstreamer MPA400 devices to seamlessly integrate connected speakers as endpoints for the popular, enterprise-class mass notification solutions. Robust SIP support (including Secure SIP) enables compatibility with VoIP phone systems and direct addressing of each MPA400 device. Multi-level source stream prioritization–configured through the device’s built-in web interface–enables important messages such as emergency notifications or urgent pages to automatically override background music and other audio.

Alternatively, the Exstreamer MPA400 can be configured as a dedicated AES67 receiver/decoder, enabling interoperability with Dante-compatible devices and AES67-based audio-over-IP networks.

Support for multiple power-over-Ethernet (PoE) standards enables input audio streams and power for the Exstreamer MPA400 to be carried over a single cable while accommodating varying speaker requirements. Up to 40W RMS output at four ohms is available when powered by IEEE 802.3bt (PoE++ or 4PPoE) or an external power supply; 20W RMS is available with IEEE 802.3at (PoE+), or 10W RMS output with IEEE 802.3af (PoE).

The Exstreamer MPA400 is the latest product in Barix’s decoder/amplifier portfolio. The PoE-powered IP Former TPA400 analog-to-IP speaker conversion hardware provides up to 5W RMS output while directly replacing a low-impedance loudspeaker’s traditional 70/100V transformer, while the Exstreamer M400 decoder provides stereo, line-level, analog audio output with RCA-type connections to feed an existing amplifier or PA system.

“The Exstreamer MPA400 completes our roster of high-performance decoders and amplifiers,” said Davide Nossa, product manager for Barix. “It is perfect for systems integrators and end-customers who want the rich functionality and direct speaker connectivity of our award-winning IP Former hardware but with much higher audio output power.”