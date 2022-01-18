New Barix Gateway Provides Bridge Between Smartphones and Legacy Public Address Systems

IP audio leader Barix today announced its newest innovation for modern paging and public address applications, the Paging Gateway M400 hardware. The affordable new device enables paging from smartphones into almost any existing analog public address system. For more advanced use cases, the new gateway also integrates seamlessly into Barix’s fully IP-based IC Paging solution for zone-based paging from web browsers and mobile devices.

Integrating easily with most existing analog paging or P.A. systems, the Paging Gateway M400 lets users send paging announcements from Android or iOS mobile phones or from any computer on the local network. Paging is performed through a web browser, eliminating the need for installation of a dedicated app. Users can drop a browser shortcut button onto their phone’s home screen and then page with a simple click. Line-level, analog audio output from the Paging Gateway M400 hardware can be routed to existing paging and PA amplifiers, while password-protected access ensures only authorized users can page.

(Image credit: Barix)

“Like all forms of communication today, the preferred means of making a public address announcement is now the mobile phone,” said Reto Brader, CEO, Barix. “But why throw out a good, working, analog system just to allow paging from a mobile device? The Paging Gateway M400 provides a cost-effective way to update existing analog paging and public address installations, bringing them into the smartphone era.”

Beyond the benefits that the Paging Gateway M400 brings to analog-based systems, the new hardware can also extend Barix’s advanced IC Paging platform. Widely deployed in schools, businesses, and public facilities around the world, IC Paging is a complete, IP-based paging and two-way intercom platform that delivers high-quality audio over existing IT infrastructure without requiring a server or matrix.

The Paging Gateway M400 enables mobile phones and computers to be used as zone-capable paging stations in new or existing IC Paging deployments. Once again, paging is performed via web browser, with no app download required. The user simply selects the zones that he or she wants to page into, and IC Paging automatically routes the announcements to the right speakers or zone amplifiers.

“The Paging Gateway M400 is a powerful extension of the already-robust IC Paging platform,” added Brader. “It enables users to easily page into their desired zones from wherever they are in the building through the mobile phone in their pocket.”

As a bridge between smartphones and IC Paging, the new gateway further expands the platform’s comprehensive array of endpoint options. Other intelligent audio endpoints for IC Paging include the IP Former decoder/amplifier for turning low-impedance loudspeakers into networked IP speakers; the Exstreamer M400 IP audio decoder; and the Annuncicom PS Touch full-featured, desktop master talk station. IC Paging also integrates seamlessly with Barix's popular RetailPlayer background music streaming solution.

The Paging Gateway M400 is available immediately from Barix and its extensive network of authorized channel partners.