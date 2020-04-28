AVIXA Reveals AV Experience Awards Finalists

AVIXA has revealed the AV Experience Awards finalists. This awards program recognizes the innovative integration of content, space, and audiovisual technology to enrich experiences.

(Image credit: AVIXA)

"We are extremely impressed by the diverse range of AV projects that were submitted from across the globe. From Brazil to Qatar, we saw projects from more than 20 countries," said Dan Goldstein, chief marketing officer, AVIXA. "AV professionals are applying technology in imaginative ways to entertain, educate, and inspire people. We're proud to honor these displays of creativity and the mark they're leaving on the world."

The winners of the AV Experience Awards will be announced in June 2020, and they will join a virtual panel discussion during InfoComm 2020 Connected on Tues., June 16, to talk about the challenges and triumphs of their projects.

The AV Experience Award finalists are listed below.

Best Dynamic Art Experience

DATA GATE: NASA AI Astronomical Sculpture

Nanjing, China

Ouchhh

Poetic Ai: The World's Biggest AI Exhibition

Paris, France

Ouchhh

Sviatovid

Tours globally

BARTKRESA studio

DATALAND: The LINQ Hotel + Experience

Las Vegas, Nevada

McCann Systems

Best Collaborative Experience

Baker Hall 136A, Carnegie Mellon University

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Carnegie Mellon University

Itau Customer Experience Center

São Paulo, Brazil

KVM Informática

Klarman Hall at Harvard Business School

Boston, Massachusetts

Idibri

Best Individualized Experience

Yogi Berra Museum

Montclair, New Jersey

Tritech Communications

VMware Discovery Center

Palo Alto, California

Downstream

Edel-Optics Digital Retail Stores

Hamburg, Germany

Edel-Optics

Best Immersive Experience

Alchemist

Copenhagen, Denmark

Audio-Visuelt Centrum A/S

Underground Town of Osówka

Sierpnica, Poland

Projekt Multimedia sp. z o.o.

Statue of Liberty Museum

New York, New York

ESI Design

Best Flexible Space Experience

Amazon HYD Café

Hyderabad, India

Amazon

Kutztown University's SMASH and Agency Showcase

Kutztown, Pennsylvania

Kutztown University

Qatar University's Sports and Events Complex

Doha, Qatar

TechnoQ

The Newsroom at City

London, England

City, University of London

Best In-Person Experience

DATA GATE: NASA AI Astronomical Sculpture

Nanjing, China

Ouchhh

Poetic Ai: The World's Biggest AI Exhibition

Paris, France

Ouchhh

Topgolf

More than 50 locations across the U.S. and U.K.

LG Business Solutions

Award entries were submitted by anyone involved in the project, whether project originator, creative or technology agency, or the customer. This includes brand agencies, experience design firms, AV consultants, designers and integrators, AV manufacturers, and others. Entries were accepted via direct entry to the program and the following partner industry awards programs: EHI Awards, World Retail Congress, EUNIS, Experiology, EdSpaces, and the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD).