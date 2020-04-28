AVIXA Reveals AV Experience Awards Finalists

AVIXA has revealed the AV Experience Awards finalists. This awards program recognizes the innovative integration of content, space, and audiovisual technology to enrich experiences.
"We are extremely impressed by the diverse range of AV projects that were submitted from across the globe. From Brazil to Qatar, we saw projects from more than 20 countries," said Dan Goldstein, chief marketing officer, AVIXA. "AV professionals are applying technology in imaginative ways to entertain, educate, and inspire people. We're proud to honor these displays of creativity and the mark they're leaving on the world."
The winners of the AV Experience Awards will be announced in June 2020, and they will join a virtual panel discussion during InfoComm 2020 Connected on Tues., June 16, to talk about the challenges and triumphs of their projects.
The AV Experience Award finalists are listed below.
Best Dynamic Art Experience
DATA GATE: NASA AI Astronomical Sculpture
Nanjing, China
Ouchhh
Poetic Ai: The World's Biggest AI Exhibition
Paris, France
Ouchhh
Sviatovid
Tours globally
BARTKRESA studio
DATALAND: The LINQ Hotel + Experience
Las Vegas, Nevada
McCann Systems
Best Collaborative Experience
Baker Hall 136A, Carnegie Mellon University
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Carnegie Mellon University
Itau Customer Experience Center
São Paulo, Brazil
KVM Informática
Klarman Hall at Harvard Business School
Boston, Massachusetts
Idibri
Best Individualized Experience
Yogi Berra Museum
Montclair, New Jersey
Tritech Communications
VMware Discovery Center
Palo Alto, California
Downstream
Edel-Optics Digital Retail Stores
Hamburg, Germany
Edel-Optics
Best Immersive Experience
Alchemist
Copenhagen, Denmark
Audio-Visuelt Centrum A/S
Underground Town of Osówka
Sierpnica, Poland
Projekt Multimedia sp. z o.o.
New York, New York
ESI Design
Best Flexible Space Experience
Amazon HYD Café
Hyderabad, India
Amazon
Kutztown University's SMASH and Agency Showcase
Kutztown, Pennsylvania
Kutztown University
Qatar University's Sports and Events Complex
Doha, Qatar
TechnoQ
The Newsroom at City
London, England
City, University of London
Best In-Person Experience
DATA GATE: NASA AI Astronomical Sculpture
Nanjing, China
Ouchhh
Poetic Ai: The World's Biggest AI Exhibition
Paris, France
Ouchhh
More than 50 locations across the U.S. and U.K.
LG Business Solutions
Award entries were submitted by anyone involved in the project, whether project originator, creative or technology agency, or the customer. This includes brand agencies, experience design firms, AV consultants, designers and integrators, AV manufacturers, and others. Entries were accepted via direct entry to the program and the following partner industry awards programs: EHI Awards, World Retail Congress, EUNIS, Experiology, EdSpaces, and the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD).