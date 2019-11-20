Topgolf Revamps Digital Displays in 50-Plus Locations

Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment community, is enhancing the entertainment experience for millions of patrons with the installation of more than 10,000 advanced digital signage displays from LG Electronics in 50-plus Topgolf venues. In one of the biggest integrations of digital signage technology, key technology partners brought to life a flexible new platform that is changing the face of automated technology in large entertainment venues.

To transition Topgolf venues worldwide from simple consumer televisions to immersive commercial displays, LG Business Solutions USA joined forces with AV control software leader SAVI Controls and Topgolf’s systems integrator Diem Digital. Complementing the LG screens is a new solution called SAVI Canvas, which gives Topgolf a unique tri-pane video solution to display broadcast and satellite programs, Topgolf TV, marketing messaging, and custom content from its gaming systems, including Toptracer.

“This is a game-changer for the digital experience at Topgolf venues,” said Topgolf chief technology officer Andrew Macaulay. “Our special blend of technology and entertainment connects communities of fans, allowing them to experience the best our technology has to offer. This platform will enable Topgolf to meet business goals while also achieving high standards of performance and aesthetics.”

The system combines the power of SAVI with LG’s webOS platform to enable Topgolf to control, manage, and deliver content to displays over a single network cable, according to SAVI Controls vice president Byron Baird. “Integration of the LG displays and SAVI Canvas enables Topgolf to manage displays remotely, significantly reduce the failure rate of previous consumer displays, and decrease the amount of labor time required for support,” he said.

Diem Digital president Derek Wilson said LG’s hybrid outdoor displays were specifically selected for their reliability, picture quality, and customizability. SAVI developed new custom mounts certified for warranty by LG, providing Topgolf improved ongoing service and support for the display hardware.

“As the designer and integrator of audiovisual systems for Topgolf, we have seen first-hand the unmatched reliability of LG products and technologies,” Wilson said. “Moving to SAVI Canvas on the LG webOS platform also added to the Topgolf brand identity of championing innovations and seamlessly integrating Topgolf’s Toptracer technology into the hitting bay experience.”

Topgolf’s Macaulay added, “Enhancements like this tie back to Topgolf’s overall goal of creating moments that matter for our guests with the best entertainment options. Topgolf continues to expand to new games that are currently in beta testing and development thanks to the innovation brought about collectively by LG, SAVI Controls, and others.”

“For both Topgolf and LG, it’s all about the customer experience,” said LG’s senior enterprise account manager Craig Rathbun. “The success of Topgolf’s video transformation is the result of collaboration among great partners working together to bring better functionality and user experience, more graphics, and enhanced colors—and all of energy and excitement that Topgolf is known for.”