AVI-SPL Releases Certified Solution for Signature Microsoft Teams Rooms

AVI-SPL released a furniture and technology bundle that delivers the Signature Microsoft Teams Rooms vision of meeting equity and uplifts the hybrid meeting experience for all. The new solution is available to order now. It enables the Microsoft Teams Front Row layout in 21:9 format using purpose-built elements that put human experience and sustainability at the center of team collaboration.

AVI-SPL, a Microsoft Managed Partner, developed the bundle in partnership with Crestron, Jupiter, and Salamander Designs. The outcome is an elegant solution that seamlessly transforms the popular Microsoft Teams Front Row setup into a personalized experience for each attendee, in-person and remote.

[A Meeting Equity Progress Report]

In response to customer requests across the globe, the bundle also responds to increasing mandates for accessible, sustainable solutions. As a complete solution, it also satisfies market demand for simple, quick, and scalable deployment.

The new ADA-compliant and ENERGY STAR-certified bundle for Signature Microsoft Teams Rooms includes the Crestron Flex Conference System with Jabra PanaCast 50 video bar certified for native Microsoft Teams Rooms integrations, Jupiter 21:9 format 5K LCD display, and Salamander Designs credenza and Arc Table. AVI-SPL provides all design renderings, installation, and system integration. The bundle is globally available and able to be easily procured as a single unit.

“Today’s companies are focused on sustainable business practices that create long-term benefits,” said Dale Bottcher, AVI-SPL executive vice president of global sales and marketing. “From elevating employee experience, to honoring inclusivity with accessible and equitable designs, to caring for our planet with products that reduce carbon footprint, we think this Signature Microsoft Teams Rooms bundle sets a new bar for purpose-driven innovation.”

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2022]

As hybrid work takes hold worldwide, companies are rapidly reconfiguring offices with more video-enabled meeting and gathering spaces. To reenergize these modern workplaces, forward-thinking organizations have renewed their focus on employee experience, meeting equity, and environmental sustainability.

Signature Microsoft Teams Rooms are purposefully designed to optimize meeting equity. In addition, Salamander furniture is built for accessibility. Their facilities are 100% solar-powered and their processes are RoHS and CARB compliant. Jupiter Pana LCD displays are ENERGY STAR certified, dramatically reducing energy consumption over comparable large format displays.

As a Microsoft Modern Work Partner with the Advanced Specialization for Microsoft Teams Meetings and Meeting Rooms, part of AVI-SPL’s mission is to design and deploy room designs that enhance human connections in hybrid workspaces on a global scale. Our collaboration with Crestron, Jupiter, and Salamander Designs helps us do that.

[What You Missed at Crestron's Modern Work Summit]

"This partnership between Crestron, AVI-SPL, Jupiter Systems, and Salamander Designs provides our mutual end-user clients with a complete Microsoft Teams Room bundle and an exceptional meeting environment," said Bob Bavolacco, director of technology partnerships at Crestron. "The simplified buying process makes this solution especially easy to procure, enable, and scale."