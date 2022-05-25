Microsoft Certified: Salamander Designs Launches New Certifications

Salamander Designs, proud U.S.-based manufacturer of award-winning, premium quality furniture for residential and commercial audiovideo integration for nearly 30 years, announced that several additional products have been designated ‘Designed for Surface’ by Microsoft. Additions to the group include the Salamander Wall Stands, Mobile Carts, and Mounting Adapter Kit that support the 85-inch Microsoft Surface Hub 2S. Also included are a new Salamander Battery Storage case for the 50-inch Salamander Surface Hub Stand. These products join the Salamander Designs FPS Series Mobile Stands, an On-Wall Stand model, Battery Pack, and Spacer Kit that were officially certified by Microsoft previously.

Products that are designated ‘Designed for Surface’ are rigorously tested and certified that they work optimally with Microsoft Surface Hub 2S by Microsoft. Products that carry the DFS badge have been examined and evaluated by Microsoft for fit and construction as well as for safety and UL certifications, cable management, anti-glare surfaces, and other important characteristics. When these products are purchased, technology integrators, IT teams, and designers are assured full compatibility, interoperability and safety with Surface Hub 2S solutions for every office, educational, and business application.

The Microsoft ‘Designed for Surface’ Team exists to promote high-quality partner products that augment the Surface brand and experience. The newly added array of furniture pieces from Salamander ensures Professional AV, technology integrators, and companies have even greater benefits and choice when updating or augmenting their business spaces for maximum collaboration and productivity.

“Our technology furniture products are designed to deliver exceptional flexibility, ergonomics, aesthetics and mobility for today’s business applications and teams. Microsoft’s ‘Designed for Surface’ certification means our customers can also be fully confident that the Salamander furniture pieces they are purchasing will provide the best possible, most seamless solution when used with the Surface Hub 2S,” said Scott Srolis, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Salamander Designs. “With these important new certifications, our integrators can elevate every workplace design, and we are proud that our world-class products meet Microsoft’s strict requirements for compatibility, safety and performance.”