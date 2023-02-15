On Displays: Jupiter

AVT Question: Please share your insights on display trends and best practices that can help deliver the best high-impact experience.

Thought Leader: Clément Plombin, Product Marketing Manager at Jupiter

Content being displayed at the wrong resolution, stretched, or at a low quality does more harm than good, and catches the eye for only the wrong reasons! The key to success in a digital installation is to balance this part of the equation—of using the proper content with the proper signage display. A perfect balance and communication synchronization of all three parts will make any signage stand out from the common: who is ordering content, who creates it, and who is doing the deployment.

Sharing specs and requirements about how the content will be delivered; what the hardware and transport protocols will be; and what the limits are in terms of display resolution, viewing angle limit, and brightness will all impact the end result. " — Clément Plombin, Product Marketing Manager at Jupiter

Content development and testing must be completed before any digital signage installations go live. Most often, the AV integrator is not providing the content and is not thinking about what is on the screen(s) when they make the sale or do an installation. Having a solid relationship between the AV integrator, customer, and display manufacturer account manager is critical. Sharing specs and requirements about how the content will be delivered; what the hardware and transport protocols will be; and what the limits are in terms of display resolution, viewing angle limit, and brightness will all impact the end result.

On the other hand, if the project is content driven since its genesis, then that discussion needs to happen even earlier for the AV integrator to source, test, and validate the proper receptacle for king content. After all, now more than ever, the choices available in the marketplace can be overwhelming—selecting the proper quantity of video processors, IP players, and image/video transport of all kinds with appropriate management, security, and supervision layers, et cetera.

The last time you walked on a high street, at an airport, or in a shopping mall and got your eyes glued on some signage even for a few seconds—this simply means the project was a success, thanks to good coordination and communication harmony.

AV Technology's Thought Leader Series: On Displays

Check out what other industry thought leaders have to say about trends and best practices to help deliver the best high-impact experience. A full list with links can be found at the bottom of the On Displays intro article