AVI-SPL Unveils AVI-SPL VideoLink Brand

AVI-SPL (opens in new tab) launched a new sub-brand, AVI-SPL VideoLink, to represent its suite of modern enterprise video solutions and services. AVI-SPL VideoLink delivers broadcast quality video from any lens to any screen, giving brands, executives, and content producers peace of mind that their message is professionally packaged and well-received.

“There has never been a time when video was so important to a company’s operation. From executive communications to brand campaigns, and live events, video is the primary medium today,” said Dale Bottcher, AVI-SPL executive vice president of global sales marketing. “I’m proud of how AVI-SPL serves these needs and even more so am excited to see our new AVI-SPL VideoLink brand recognized as the hands down leader in this growing enterprise video market.”

[AVI-SPL Acquires Adtech Systems] (opens in new tab)

As organizations everywhere rethink how to amplify their message and build connections with stakeholders, enterprise video has become the nucleus of their communications strategy. According to Forrester Research, 88% of companies said video is crucial to foster corporate culture. Many companies are adopting a video-first model to increase and improve employee and customer engagement.

With this, AVI-SPL VideoLink is seeing unprecedented demand for their enterprise video solutions ranging from video production to content creation to live TV broadcast, event streaming, remotely controlled studios, and managed services—all able to be delivered at a global scale.

With a rich, 30-year legacy of broadcast video and creative content production, the AVI-SPL VideoLink team knows how to transform customers’ communications concepts into powerful enterprise video strategies. Some of the world’s most recognizable brands—from major financial institutions to technology providers, universities, and medical centers—rely on AVI-SPL VideoLink to guide their video journey.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2022] (opens in new tab)

AVI-SPL acquired VideoLink in January 2017, recognizing then how broadcast and production technologies, including ReadyCam Studio, would become crucial components to its future enterprise video portfolio. The AVI-SPL VideoLink brand can now fully leverage the equity of the AVI-SPL name to reach customers with relevant and differentiated solutions.