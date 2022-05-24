AVI-SPL Recognized by SAMA with Two Excellence Awards

AVI-SPL (opens in new tab), a world-leading digital enablement services provider, was honored by the Strategic Account Management Association (SAMA) with the award for 2022 Outstanding Mature Program of the Year and as the inaugural recipient of the Systemic Enablement of the SAM Program award.

This recognition represents AVI-SPL’s fourth consecutive win, following the last two years’ wins of the SAMA Outstanding Mature Program of the Year and previous two years of winning SAMA’s Outstanding Young SAM Program award when SAMA honored the growing value of AVI-SPL’s Global Strategic Accounts Program.

Each year, the SAMA Excellence Awards recognize and applaud business-to-business companies who achieve unparalleled success at elevating relationships with key customers by solving their most critical business problems. Winners not only enhance their programs’ stature internally but also demonstrate to their clients their commitment to delivering a world-class customer experience.

AVI-SPL is in esteemed company with other global organizations who’ve earned this recognition. Past SAMA winners include strategic account programs led by 3M, Adobe, Johnson Controls. Merck, and Pfizer. AVI-SPL’s Joe Laezza, senior vice president of global strategic accounts, and Danielle Matteson, vice president of global strategic accounts, received the honor during SAMA’s annual conference in New Orleans today.

“AVI-SPL prides itself on being a trusted advisor to our clients. Our global strategic account program is oriented around a partnership with select designated clients that is forged on mutual innovation that leads to new value,” said Laezza. “The recognition by SAMA further validates our unique and proven approach to guiding clients to successful new digital workplace experiences that generate impactful business results.”

Over the past five years, AVI-SPL has steadily and significantly grown its Global Strategic Accounts Program through strategic alignment with its top global and enterprise customers across all sectors and geographies. The program establishes a trusted business partnership focused on mutual innovation to create measurable and meaningful value for customers. Many company members of AVI-SPL’s Global Strategic Accounts Program are also members of its Customer Advisory Board.

This trusted partnership is especially important as companies re-imagine the future of work, accelerate digital transformation, and rapidly experiment with new digital workplace models. AVI-SPL has earned their trust as an expert guide by providing technology solutions that keep them collaborating across the enterprise so their employees and customers can work smarter and live better. AVI-SPL is uniquely qualified to be this strategic partner with its global stature that enables worldwide delivery and lifecycle support of customers’ entire collaboration ecosystems.

“Many companies come to SAMA for help with establishing a strategic accounts program,” said Denise Freier, president and CEO of SAMA. “It's incredibly hard to get a program off the ground, but once they do, they have an even bigger task: Scale the program and make sure it’s built for the long haul.

“I've never seen a company evolve its SAM program as quickly and successfully as AVI-SPL, from its initial launch in 2018 to its win this year for Outstanding Mature SAM Program."