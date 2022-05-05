ISE 2022: Reimagine the Human Experience of Technology with AVI-SPL

AVI-SPL, a world-leading digital enablement services provider, revealed the theme of its Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2022 exhibition—reimagining the human experience of technology so people can work smarter and live better. The AVI-SPL exhibit is located at stand 2J250 in the ISE 2022 Conferencing and Collaboration pavilion.

Companies everywhere are reimagining the future of work, accelerating digital transformation, and rapidly experimenting with new digital workplace models. To work smarter and live better, AVI-SPL starts with putting people at the center of the workplace experience.

From this human-centric perspective, customers address three common themes: simplifying user experience, elevating employee experience, and upgrading customer experience. All three experiences rely on the optimal connection of people and technology.

ISE 2022 visitors will see how AVI-SPL changes the human experience of technology in three central ways with the new experience technology practice XTG; new UCC room standards and IT services for platforms like Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Zoom, and Google Meet; and the enhanced AVI SPL Symphony platform to proactively monitor and manage meeting technology.

AVI-SPL XTG delivers experience technology that moves the world. XTG launched in October and is growing rapidly in response to demand for experience technology from customers in every sector. XTG works with an ecosystem of partners in architecture, design, workplace strategy, content creation, AR/VR/XR technology, and fabrication to create integrated, immersive experiential environments. The results are award-winning experiences like the Museum of the Future in Dubai, UAE and the Verizon Innovation Hub in Boston, MA. ISE visitors can learn about these experiences and meet the XTG team at AVI-SPL’s stand.

To optimize meeting experiences and enable a sense of meeting equality, or equity, AVI-SPL recently introduced a suite of UCC support services from consulting workshops to a portfolio of meeting room reference designs, cloud administrative services, and user experience monitoring. The new, globally available AVI-SPL Collaboration-as-a-Service (CaaS) program offers customers flexible subscription-based models to cover the deployment and operation of the full lifecycle of audiovisual (AV), UCC, and meeting room technologies. Customers may also scale up or down the CaaS subscription to meet their needs and usage.

AVI-SPL will show its award-winning Symphony platform in action at ISE 2022. With Symphony, IT teams can proactively resolve meeting room technology issues before they impact end users. Symphony enables the broadest access into an organizations’ cloud collaboration estate, including the Microsoft Teams Room and Zoom Room experience. Customers can monitor and control their cloud-connected rooms and leverage Symphony service process innovations like proactive ticketing, workflow automation, and usage analytics.

Every AVI-SPL solution designed to elevate the human experience of technology can be deployed at a global scale due to its mature global delivery program. AVI-SPL has more than 60 offices around the world from North America, to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with its latest expansions in India and Mexico. An experienced team of global program managers ensure consistent, dependable project delivery and customer experience anywhere in the world. Members of the extended AVI-SPL global team will be participating in ISE 2022.

AVI-SPL is uniquely positioned to guide its customers to optimal human experience of technology. The AVI-SPL team deeply understands experience design and pairs that acumen with award-winning IT services, proven unified communications and collaboration (UCC) solutions, and a robust global delivery program to support customer needs anytime, anywhere in the world.