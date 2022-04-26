AVI-SPL Expands Collaboration as a Service (CaaS) Program Globally

During the past two years, usage of unified communications and collaboration (UCC) applications like Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom has surged. As hybrid work takes hold, IT departments are updating traditional conference rooms to include these video meeting tools and ensure people feel connected, collaborative, engaged, and productive.

AVI-SPL Answers the Need of the Hybrid Workplace

AVI-SPL has announced the expanded release of its Collaboration as a Service (CaaS) offering to support customers around the world. First piloted in the UK last fall, the purpose-built program addresses the most pressing audio-visual (AV) and UCC technology procurement, deployment, and management needs of organizations rapidly enabling hybrid work and learning.

AVI-SPL Collaboration as a Service helps organizations quickly outfit or refresh meeting rooms, flexibly scale UCC and cloud video capacity, manage UCC platform interoperability, and ensure technology up-time. With its subscription-based financing, it also provides flexible, predictable, and budget-friendly terms.

The program is the first of its kind to holistically account for owning and managing the full lifecycle of meeting room technology. The AVI-SPL Collaboration as a Service subscription gives consumers the opportunity to bundle hardware, software, installation, adoption services, cloud and on-site managed services, and analytics to optimize user experience with collaboration technology. It also consolidates and co-terms license renewals and hardware refreshes to ease technology upkeep and platform migrations.

“Many customers are rapidly deploying new meeting room technology to enable hybrid work and team collaboration as the world returns to the office,” said John Bailey, senior vice president of technology and innovation at AVI-SPL. “AVI-SPL is leading the way by providing new flexible consumption models for customers who need to plan, deploy, manage, and finance collaboration technologies that scale reliably and securely."

[ AVI-SPL Earns 4th Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency ]

Upgrading rooms with video capabilities and outfitting them for optimal meeting equity requires considerable resources. Collaboration as a Service greatly reduces that burden on IT while also reducing the total cost of ownership of the technology and providing a flexible way to scale deployments up or down based on need.

The AVI-SPL Collaboration as a Service program model aligns with how many IT departments already consume other technology, like laptops and mobile phones. It offers flexible financial terms and interest-free options, enabling companies to conserve capital for strategic business investments.

With Collaboration as a Service, AVI-SPL handles the financing, designs and deploys the customers’ collaboration solutions, and provides ongoing technology support and life-cycle management. AVI-SPL encourages interested parties to schedule a Collaboration as a Service workshop to design a program tailored to their business goals and needs.