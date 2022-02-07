AVI-SPL Earns 4th Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency

With its fourth gold Microsoft partner competency, AVI-SPL further deepens and expands its investment in its Microsoft practice.

Digital enablement service provider AVI-SPL has earned the Cloud Productivity competency from Microsoft at the Gold level. Microsoft Gold competencies demonstrate best-in-class capabilities within a specific solution area. As a Gold Cloud Productivity competency holder, AVI-SPL earns new benefits and support from Microsoft to meet the growing demand for cloud productivity solutions that fuel the modern workplace, like Microsoft 365, Teams, SharePoint Online and Exchange Online.

Now with its fourth gold Microsoft partner competency, AVI-SPL further deepens and expands its investment in its Microsoft practice. It earned this latest accolade as a result of its continued commitment to delivering Microsoft 365 solutions like Microsoft Teams, Teams Meeting Rooms and Teams Phone. To reach this gold level, AVI-SPL passed qualifying exam requirements and achieved superb technology expertise, high levels of certified staffing, positive customer experience and key sales and performance thresholds.

AVI-SPL also holds Gold-level competencies for Communications, Collaboration and Content, and Project and Portfolio Management. As a Microsoft Gold Surface Hub Authorized Device Reseller, it's also one of the leading Surface Hub solutions providers in the world. AVI-SPL has won or been a finalist for the Surface Hub Partner of the Year for three of the past four Microsoft fiscal years.

AVI-SPL guides customers to creating the modern, hybrid work experience with Microsoft with the following services and solutions:

• Consulting workshops for Microsoft migrations, moving from or integrating a legacy voice system, Skype for Business, or another unified communications provider to Microsoft Teams.

• Implementation and deployment of Microsoft Teams, Teams Rooms, Teams Rooms Premium, Teams Phone, and Microsoft Teams certified devices across the enterprise.

• IT managed services for overseeing, supporting, and managing Microsoft cloud and unified communications environments.

• Scheduling, monitoring, and remote management of Microsoft Teams rooms and connected devices to ensure their up-time.

• Training and adoption that is customized and customer-branded, in-person or online, with in-room signage and application support to ensure long-term, effective Microsoft usage.

• Microsoft Teams user experience services to track, benchmark, manage, and optimize end-user experience of hybrid meetings, whether in office or remote, while reducing IT support needs.

• Microsoft Teams Collaboration Security and Governance to help organizations balance the flexibility needs of end users with InfoSec approved security.