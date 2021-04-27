AVI-SPL Expands Into Mexico

AVI-SPL, no. 1 on the 2020 SCN Top 50 list, has incorporated a new business operating in Mexico; AVI-SPL says the expansion is part of its commitment to be local to its customers wherever needed.

“Our enhanced delivery capabilities in Mexico will make it much easier for companies to do business in-country with us,” said Mandy Scheller, director of global deployment for AVI-SPL. “We want to function as a native business partner in the countries where our customers most need our services and solutions to support their expanding UC and hybrid work strategies.”

With AVI-SPL Mexico now operational, AVI-SPL can manage in-country transactions within the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and Singapore. AVI-SPL Mexico also will initially support AVI-SPL customers doing business in Latin America.

“We will continue to expand our worldwide reach as part of our global growth strategy to make it easier for multinational companies to reap the benefits of working with AVI-SPL for their digital enablement programs,” added John Murphy, chief operating officer for AVI-SPL. “The activation of AVI-SPL Mexico enables us to provide business processes like local billing, transacting in local currency, and local project oversight for our customers, making us the first choice among those expecting unparalleled and consistent service and support on a global scale.”