AVI-SPL Launches Symphony 5.0 to Simplify Meeting Experiences

The What: AVI-SPL, number one on the 2019 SCN Top 50 list, has announced the newest version of its end user experience management application, AVI-SPL Symphony 5.0. The company says its latest release "further advances the application’s leadership position as the most inclusive, single pane view for audio visual and unified communications and collaboration (UCC) technologies."

(Image credit: AVI-SPL)

The What Else: Symphony 5.0 offers re-imagined meeting control and automation in its pursuit of enabling exceptional meeting experiences. AVI-SPL says this is achieved by integrating end-to-end meeting workflows and providing actionable business intelligence for informed decision-making. New features in version 5.0 deliver improved meeting searches, filters, and controls, as well as identification of critical meeting participants for priority support, and establish a platform for sustainable, real-time incident remediation.

Symphony 5.0 features a user-configurable workflow engine compliant with the Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) standards. Its graphical drag-and-drop interface encourages comprehensive, activity-based controls which enhance remote production capabilities and create operational efficiencies.

The Bottom Line: With this release, AVI-SPL Symphony is now available as an on-premise offering to complement pre-existing managed service and public cloud subscription options. This new licensing model ensures that Symphony can be deployed and operated in the way organizations require for added peace of mind.