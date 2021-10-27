Epson, AVI-SPL, Igloo Vision Partnership Brings Leading Edge Tech to Orlando’s New Immersive Experience Center

Orlando’s new immersive laser experience display center is a partnership between Epson, AVI-SPL and Igloo Vision comprising a leading-edge yet turnkey solution, providing design, cutting-edge technology, implementation and execution.

Epson (located in Meeting Room 3875 at InfoComm 2021) partnered with AVI-SPL and Igloo Vision to bring a 360-degree immersive laser experience display center to Orlando. Now open, the new immersive experience center from AVI-SPL brings together technology designed to inspire AV leaders.

Several Epson projectors, including the Pro L1075UNL with ELPLX01 ultra short-throw lens and BrightLink 1485Fi, are being used in the dome and collaborative meeting space of the center, respectively. The projectors are integrated using a custom mounting solution by local Orlando manufacturers. Epson, AVI-SPL and Igloo's partnership comprises a leading-edge yet turnkey solution, providing design, cutting-edge technology, implementation and execution. Plus, all three companies are represented on multiple continents, ensuring resources are available locally to execute projects with clients and offer support that spans the globe.

"The new AVI-SPL experience center enables designers and customers to see firsthand the power of immersive visual experiences and collaboration," said Brandon Brunhammer, solution architect, AVI-SPL. "With Epson's advanced laser projectors and Igloo Vision's powerful media players in full force and in the heart of themed entertainment, we're poised to inspire today's and tomorrow's experience center technology leaders."

Igloo Vision's Immersive Media Players power its shared immersive workspaces that come in many shapes, sizes and degrees of sophistication, from simple sales and presentation suites to powerful CAVE-type solutions. These workspaces integrate with any digital content and a wide range of everyday enterprise tools, including standard video conferencing platforms. They allow teams to work with many different types of digital content, in different formats, from different sources, all at the same time.

Epson's laser projectors provide creative possibilities and memorable audience experiences with advanced technology designed to deliver highest-quality color output and durability.

"Immersive displays are the key to power tomorrow's remote meeting solutions in corporate and higher education," said Gavin Downey, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "This partnership with Igloo Vision is driving small chassis and fully featured next-generation laser projector innovation that is best experienced firsthand. AVI-SPL's global partnership designing, installing and supporting large scale Epson laser display solutions provides end-users with tomorrow's technologies today."