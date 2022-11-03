AVer at Zoomtopia: Zoom Certified Video Collaboration, Pro AV Solutions on Display

AVer Information USA, will showcase the CAM570, VB342 Pro, CAM550, TR313V2, and MD330 Series at Zoomtopia 2022 from November 8–9, 2022, in San Jose, CA. The two-day user conference offers interactive and engaging sessions, customer panels and guest speakers to provide a glimpse into the future of communications.

[How Nureva, AVer Collaborated to Elevate Hybrid Meeting and Learning Experiences] (opens in new tab)

“AVer continues to broaden our relationship with Zoom to provide reliable, feature-rich solutions to meet the needs of global collaborators,” said Carl Harvell, director of product marketing for AVer USA. “Zoom is a leader in premium video communication. We can provide our valued users with a seamless video conferencing and collaboration experience by providing Zoom-compliant solutions. We are excited to participate in Zoomtopia and share our latest video conferencing solutions.”

AVer continues to expand its relationship with Zoom by building an extensive portfolio of products with Zoom certification. AVer is committed to providing Zoom users with high-quality solutions to meet the growing needs of remote collaboration and hybrid workplaces. AVer will showcase its Zoom-certified solutions, including the CAM570, VB342 Pro, CAM550, and TR313V2 during Zoomtopia 2022.

[SCN Hybrid World: Workplace Products and Expert Tips] (opens in new tab)

AVer’s CAM570 features a 4K dual-lens camera with 36X total zoom and an AI lens with 95-degree FOV. Designed for medium to large meeting rooms, the CAM570 features three pairs of built-in audio sensors that detect human voices up to 10M with audio tracking functionality.

The VB342 Pro is equipped with a 4K PTZ camera and a 92-degree optical lens with 15x zoom to deliver true-to-life video quality. Combining AVer’s cutting-edge features, including Smart Gallery, SmartSpeaker, Gesture Control and Audio Fencing, the VB342 Pro is the ultimate collaboration and presentation solution.

AVer’s CAM550 features two 4K lenses to capture a complete view of the room with wide-angle clarity. The CAM550 is the first PTZ camera with 12X optical zoom to frame meeting participants. The CAM550 combines Gesture Control and Smart Gallery to create a versatile solution for collaboration.

The TR313V2 boasts 12X optical zoom, a powerful 8MP camera and 4K resolution to offer a full range and pristine picture quality for professional productions. Featuring advanced artificial intelligence technology, the TR313V2 can track the speaker, whether full- or half-body, or a pre-set shoot zone without requiring a dedicated camera operator.

AVer’s MD330 Series (not yet Zoom certified) is a medical-grade PTZ camera explicitly designed for telemedicine and patient monitoring. Featuring IEC 60601 Medical Certification, the MD330 Series boasts 30X optical zoom with 4K output resolution to deliver superb image quality for healthcare environments.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Additionally, AVer will present an engaging session focused on practical implementations of AI technology for meeting experiences. The broad-based world of video and audio AI technologies can provide many exciting possibilities for future collaboration, but it should also be designed to meet customers’ unique needs. Phil Marechal, senior director of products for AVer Information, will discuss practical considerations for incorporating machine learning and AI into customer needs and requirements. Marechal’s discussion will occur on November 8, 2022, at 2:15 pm PST in Theater 2.