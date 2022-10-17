How Nureva, AVer Collaborated to Elevate Hybrid Meeting and Learning Experiences

There's good news for hybrid meetings and remote learning environments. The Nureva (opens in new tab)HDL300 and Dual HDL300 audio conferencing systems now integrate with AVer Professional (opens in new tab) and AI auto tracking cameras to deliver camera-tracking features that support hybrid working and learning.

“Integrating AVer Pro AV cameras with Nureva audio conferencing systems allows us to offer superior AV experiences to our joint customers,” said Andy Teoh, director of products, Pro AV, AVer Information, Americas. “We are thrilled to expand our voice tracking functionality with select Nureva professional-grade audio products.”

Using Nureva’s sound location device API, available through the Nureva Developer Toolkit, and AVer PTZ Link software, the integration allows sound location data available from Nureva audio systems to be used by AVer Pro AV cameras to accurately and smoothly steer views to where people are speaking in the room. If multiple AVer cameras are in the room, AVer has enabled the automatic switching between cameras so that remote participants can easily follow conversations, significantly enhancing their experience. Delivering this functionality through an integrated microphone and speaker bar also simplifies the task of preventing false targeting of sounds from external speakers. And, unlike other solutions, the camera is independent of the Nureva audio system so that each component can be placed in its optimal location without compromise, adding the most value for remote participants.

“We are excited to work with AVer on delivering the camera tracking experience that our mutual customers demand,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “Using the intelligence built into Microphone Mist technology, our IT-friendly wall-mounted systems are delivering a level of camera tracking sophistication that, until now, was only possible with traditional Pro AV solutions.”

This AVer integration is the first of several upcoming integrations with leading PTZ camera companies that leverage Nureva’s patented Microphone Mist technology to deliver a superior audio and video experience. Nureva’s API is used to communicate accurate sound direction, location and level, tailored to the Nureva audio system being used. Sound locations are reported several times per second to enable automatic camera adjustments based on the location of the active speaker or the need to switch focus between multiple speakers. This results in more refined camera positioning and a better experience for remote participants. Announced last month, Nureva’s sound location device API was created as part of a program to work with leading camera companies like AVer on steering their PTZ cameras with Nureva audio systems to offer customers a better audio and video experience.