Audio-Technica Offers Two New ATM350a Cardioid Instrument Microphone Systems

The What: Audio-Technica is offering new systems featuring the ATM350a Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone.

The What Else: The new systems include the AT8491S surface mount or the AT8491G guitar mount. Each new mount is being offered in three ways: full system (ATM350a mic, mount and gooseneck), mount only, and bundle with the mount and gooseneck only.

Offering crisp, clear, well-balanced response even in very high SPL applications, the ATM350a Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone provides discreet, rock-solid mounting solutions for a host of instruments, including woodwinds, strings, brass, percussion, drums and piano. The ATM350a is capable of handling 159 dB max SPL, allowing the mic to cope with a range of extremely powerful, dynamic sound sources. It features a cardioid polar pattern that reduces side and rear pickup and protects against feedback. The mic’s in-line power module incorporates a switchable 80 Hz hi-pass filter to help control undesired ambient noise.

The AT8491S surface mount is designed for accordions and other challenging applications. The notched mount can be attached permanently using the accordion’s grille screw and the included adhesive silicon pad, or it can be attached temporarily using the included 3M Dual Lock pads. A transparent protective film is also included to prevent damage to the instrument’s finish.

The AT8491G guitar mount features a rugged, thumbscrew-adjustable clamp with non-marking pads that attaches to guitars and other stringed instruments with body depths of 90-135 mm.

The Bottom Line: New ATM350a Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone packages and U.S. pricing: the ATM350S Wired ATM350a w/ surface mount and short gooseneck costs $299; the AT8491S Surface mount only costs $39; the AT8492S Surface mounting system (gooseneck + mount) costs $69; the ATM350GL Wired ATM350a w/ guitar mount and long gooseneck costs $349; the AT8491G Guitar mount only costs $79; and the AT8492GL Guitar mounting system (gooseneck + mount) costs $119.

These new packages join the existing ATM350a systems, which feature ATM350D Drum Mounting System (5" Gooseneck), ATM350PL Magnetic Piano Mounting System (9" Gooseneck), ATM350U Universal Clip-on Mounting System (5" Gooseneck), ATM350UL Universal Clip-on Mounting System (9" Gooseneck), or ATM350W Woodwind Mounting System (5" Gooseneck).