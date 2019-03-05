Audio-Technica Extends Trade-In Rebate Program for 600 MHz Wireless Systems

Audio-Technica has extended its existing trade-in program for 600 MHz wireless systems through March 31, 2020. This initiative was designed to provide options for end users as the industry moves away from wireless systems operating in the 600 MHz band (614 to 698 MHz), mandated by law as a result of the ongoing FCC wireless spectrum reallocation. The program is designed to help wireless users switch to a new system that accommodates the new guidelines outlined by the FCC.

The transition period will create an uncertain operating environment for users of 600 MHz wireless systems, who will be affected differently depending on their geographic location. Audio-Technica’s extended trade-in rebate program allows additional flexibility and options for this important switchover. Due to the complexity of the reallocation and the number of parties involved, there is no way to accurately predict just how – or when – individual users will be affected by these changes. A-T is offering a “Trade In On Your Terms” program whereby for each 600 MHz wireless system you trade in (regardless of manufacturer) you’ll receive a rebate on an eligible Audio-Technica wireless system.

Eligible systems:

2000 Series (single channel): $50 trade-in rebate

3000 Series (3rd Generation) (single channel): $75 trade-in rebate

3000 Series (4th Generation) (single channel): $75 trade-in rebate

4000 Series (single channel): $150 trade-in rebate

5000 Series (2nd Generation) (dual channel): $450 trade-in rebate

5000 Series (3rd Generation) (dual channel receiver): $500 trade-in rebate

System 10 Stack-Mount (single channel): $50 trade-in rebate

System 10 Stompbox (single channel): $50 trade-in rebate

System 10 Camera-Mount (single channel): $75 trade-in rebate

System 10 PRO Rack-Mount (single channel): $75 trade-in rebate

System 10 PRO Rack-Mount (dual channel): $150 trade-in rebate

M2 (single channel): $90 trade-in rebate

M3 (single channel): $120 trade-in rebate

For complete terms and conditions, please visit www.audio-technica.com/600mhztradein. If you have any questions about the 600 MHz transition, please visit our 600 MHz Wireless FAQs page.