Audio-Technica Honors Ark Productions & Marketing with President’s Award

Audio-Technica, an innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, announced that Pine City, New York-based firm Ark Productions & Marketing has been presented with A-T’s President’s Award, for their work representing Audio-Technica professional audio products during the 2017/2018 fiscal year.

Ark principal Tim Chamberlain accepted the award, which recognizes a leading manufacturer’s representative for outstanding commitment and dedication.

Phil Cajka, Audio-Technica U.S. president and CEO, presented the A-T President’s Award at a ceremony during the 2018 InfoComm Expo on June 5 in Las Vegas.

Cajka said, “We have a long association with Ark Productions & Marketing, and they have been awarded this honor for their outstanding results in marketing, customer service, and sales performance over the past year. We thank them for their hard work and dedication and look forward to their continued service for the A-T brand.”