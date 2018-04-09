Atlona Strengthens AV over IP Value Proposition Heading into InfoComm 2018

The What: The latest Atlona Management System (AMS) will make its North American debut at InfoComm 2018 in Booth C3576. Designed for ease-of-use, the second-generation AMS platform allows users to quickly configure, monitor, and service multiple Atlona products from a web browser.

The What Else: AMS 2.0 features a newly redesigned GUI that adopts the same user-friendly interaction and navigation elements from Atlona’s Velocity solution. As a result, according to Atlona, the new AMS offers a "worry-free" installation and user experience through more efficient organization of devices and systems by room, floor, building, site, or campus.

Atlona AT-AMS-HW

“AMS removes the extensive installation and configuration burdens on systems integrators through a simple GUI that clearly demonstrates the interactions, flow, and visual elements associated with bringing Atlona IP-controllable products onto the network,” said David Shamir, Atlona director of product management. “Once installed, in-house AV/IT staff, including systems administrators, technology managers and help desk personnel, will have a simple and straightforward way to monitor and service Atlona devices over the network moving forward.”

The Bottom Line: AMS 2.0 offers features for all users across automatic network discovery, multi-device configuration and management, automatic firmware updates, event logging, and notifications and alerts. AMS is available as the AT-AMS-HW server appliance, or as a free software application.