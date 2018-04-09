Atlona Strengthens AV over IP Value Proposition Heading into InfoComm 2018

The What: The latest Atlona Management System (AMS) will make its North American debut at InfoComm 2018 in Booth C3576. Designed for ease-of-use, the second-generation AMS platform allows users to quickly configure, monitor, and service multiple Atlona products from a web browser.
The What Else: AMS 2.0 features a newly redesigned GUI that adopts the same user-friendly interaction and navigation elements from Atlona’s Velocity solution. As a result, according to Atlona, the new AMS offers a "worry-free" installation and user experience through more efficient organization of devices and systems by room, floor, building, site, or campus.
“AMS removes the extensive installation and configuration burdens on systems integrators through a simple GUI that clearly demonstrates the interactions, flow, and visual elements associated with bringing Atlona IP-controllable products onto the network,” said David Shamir, Atlona director of product management. “Once installed, in-house AV/IT staff, including systems administrators, technology managers and help desk personnel, will have a simple and straightforward way to monitor and service Atlona devices over the network moving forward.”
The Bottom Line: AMS 2.0 offers features for all users across automatic network discovery, multi-device configuration and management, automatic firmware updates, event logging, and notifications and alerts. AMS is available as the AT-AMS-HW server appliance, or as a free software application.