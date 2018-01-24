Atlona Expands, Sharpens AV over IP Focus Heading Into ISE 2018

Atlona will come to ISE 2018 (February 6-9, Amsterdam RAI) with a refined and focused AV over IP strategy for its OmniStream platform, significantly broadening its applicability across commercial and high-end residential projects. In addition to the expanded and clearly delineated product family, Atlona will strengthen its portfolio of IP-related services to help systems integrators deploy complete AV over IP solutions as quickly, simply and efficiently as possible.

OmniStream was introduced at ISE 2016 as a networked switching and distribution platform to help integrators build flexible, scalable and cost-effective AV systems. At ISE stand 5-U80, Atlona will demonstrate three distinct OmniStream product families built to provide an AV over IP platform for integration in meeting rooms and classrooms up to the largest whole-house, campus and enterprise-level systems:

● OmniStream Pro, which offers offering unprecedented scalability and reliability for medium-to-large commercial AV systems

● OmniStream R-Type, which improves performance with simplified integration for light commercial and residential AV systems

● OmniStream Audio, a complementary audio line to support Dante, AES67 and analog audio transport in OmniStream Pro and R-Type systems

Atlona will support the new OmniStream AV over IP structure with a full range of services including IP certification and training, system design services, dedicated IP support and commissioning services through its team of CCNA experts. Like all Atlona products, every OmniStream product purchase will also be fortified through a 10-year warranty.

OmniStream Pro

OmniStream Pro comprises the classic single- and dual-channel networked AV encoders (AT-OMNI-111, AT-OMNI-121) and decoders (AT-OMNI-112, AT-OMNI-122) introduced in 2016. Providing the best in ultra-low half-frame latency, uncompromised image quality, and network redundancy, OmniStream Pro brings reliability and value to AV over IP deployments serving large conference rooms and live venues, as well as multi-room and enterprise-wide systems.

Just in time for ISE, Atlona has released a new firmware upgrade (OmniStream Pro 1.1) to provide video wall capability, slate and scrolling text insertion, plus support for encoder grouping. The latter is an Atlona first that allows integrators to program automatic switching across any encoder and decoder on the IP network regardless of physical location. This offers a level of versatility that is both complex and costly to achieve in a legacy circuit-based switching system, while also further reducing physical wiring and connectors required to establish multiple, long-distance connection points.

OmniStream R-Type

Making its ISE debut, OmniStream R-Type is a streamlined version of what is now called OmniStream Pro. In residential applications, OmniStream R-Type offers custom installers a simple way to support whole-house 4K HDR distribution between any number of sources and destinations, using existing structured cable and an off-the-shelf network switch. This is especially useful for end customers that have an imbalance of inputs to outputs – i.e., a minimal number of sources feeding a large number of destinations.

For commercial applications, OmniStream R-Type provides the same integration and performance benefits for AV and digital signage networks in bars, clubs, restaurants and hotels, among other small-to-mid-sized systems. In both residential and light commercial projects, the ability to use existing network infrastructure simplifies deployments where architectural designs limit access to work behind walls and other barriers.

OmniStream Audio

OmniStream Audio was specially created to complement both Pro and R-Type systems in any commercial facility or residence, and streamline integration with Dante and AES67-capable devices. The line incorporates the two-input, two-output AT-OMNI-232 Dante audio bridge, integrates any number of Dante-enabled digital signal processors, microphones, amplifiers or other devices within the OmniStream ecosystem. This makes OmniStream instantly compatible with facility-wide conferencing, paging and/or background music systems, with the flexibility to target specific zones matched to on-screen video content.

New for ISE is the AT-OMNI-238, an IP-to-analog audio bridge that provides 16 audio output channels. Ideal for pairing with multi-channel amps, this enables integrators to target ceiling speakers and other end points in multiple rooms or zones for informational, entertainment, and other needs.

To further simplify system integration and minimize costs, all OmniStream Pro devices and the R-Type encoder can be powered using a PoE-equipped Gigabit switch or using a dedicated power supply. OmniStream products are configured using the free Atlona Management System (AMS) 2.0 software, which serves as a centralized portal to monitor and managean OmniStream system.