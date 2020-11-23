Atlona Ships 5x2 Matrix Switcher for Wired and Wireless Sources

The What: Atlona has begun shipping the AT-OME-MS52W 5x2 matrix switcher, designed to streamlining BYOD collaboration in today’s AV environments.

The What Else: The OME-MS52W features HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C inputs alongside mirrored or matrixed HDBaseT and HDMI outputs with selectable switching modes. All wired AV inputs and the local HDMI output support High Dynamic Range (HDR) formats and 4K60 4:4:4 video at HDMI data rates up to 18Gbps. Native, platform-based wireless interfacing enables screen mirroring for iOS, Android, Mac, Chromebook, and Windows devices without the need for a separate app, while moderator functionality, accessible through the OME-MS52W’s web interface enables an authorized user to preview, allow or block content from up to 16 wirelessly connected devices.

The OME-MS52W supports HDBaseT transport of video up to 4K60 with 4:2:0 chroma subsampling alongside embedded audio, control, Ethernet and—when paired with a USB-capable Omega Series receiver such as the AT-OME-EX-RX or AT-OME-SR21—USB data. Combined with USB 2.0 and USB-C interfaces for up to three host PCs and two peripheral devices, this USB extension capability makes the OME-MS52W well suited for software videoconferencing and unified communications applications including Zoom, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, BlueJeans, and GoToMeeting.

This new switcher offers a rich array of convenience and automation features. The OME-MS52W can automatically switch between inputs when sources are connected or removed, while automatic display control turns compatible monitors and projectors on or off without user intervention. Other integration features include audio embedding and de-embedding; motorized screen or display lift activation; and trigger I/O ports to power the system up or down based on occupancy sensing. The switcher can be remotely managed through the Atlona Management System or Atlona’s innovative Velocity IP-enabled AV control platform, while TCP/IP and RS-232 support enable integration with third-party control systems.

“The OME-MS52W is a wired and wireless AV gateway plus so much more, providing a robust switching and USB extension solution for collaborative meeting spaces that is full-featured and flexible, yet easy to use and integrate,” said David Shamir, vice president of product management, Atlona. “We’re excited to now be delivering its powerful benefits to our customers.”

The Bottom Line: The new switcher combines wired and wireless AV input support, integrated USB extension, and rich integration features to empower applications ranging from videoconferencing to multi-participant presentations.