Atlona Reveals New Two-Input 4K/UHD Switcher with USB Hub

The What: Atlona, a Panduit company, has introduced a versatile new switcher in its Omega Series of AV integration solutions for modern workspaces and meeting environments. Available immediately, the cost-effective AT-OME-MH21 combines HDMI and USB-C inputs with advanced functionality and a built-in USB 3.0 hub for video conferencing peripherals or touch displays.

(Image credit: Atlona)

The What Else: Designed for huddle rooms, small meeting spaces, and even home offices, the two-input OME-MH21 offers integration and user convenience features including automatic display control, audio de-embedding, and high-quality 4K to 1080p down-scaling for use with HD displays. Automatic input selection intelligently switches between inputs when sources are added or removed, minimizing the need for the user to touch the device.

The OME-MH21’s HDMI input and output support HDR and 4K/UHD, 60 Hz, 4:4:4 video at data rates up to 18 Gbps, while the USB-C input is ideal for direct AV interfacing with newer laptops and mobile devices plus data connectivity to the integrated USB 3.0 hub.

The Bottom Line: The OME-MH21 is HDCP 2.2 compliant and can be configured and monitored remotely over a LAN or WAN through the Atlona Management System. Like all Omega solutions, the new switcher is backed by Atlona’s 10-year limited product warranty and support services.