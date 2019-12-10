Atlona Introduces OME-RX11 Omega Series HDBaseT Receiver

The What: Atlona, a Panduit company, has unveiled the AT-OME-RX11 4K/UHD HDBaseT receiver with audio de-embedding capabilities. Available immediately, the new model is the latest addition to Atlona’s Omega Series of switching, extension, and video processing solutions for modern AV communications and collaboration.

The What Else: Paired with an Atlona HDBaseT transmitter or HDBaseT-output switcher, the OME-RX11 enables the transport of HDMI video and embedded audio alongside Ethernet, power and control over distances up to 330 feet (100 meters). The new receiver is HDCP 2.2 compliant and supports video up to 4K/UHD at 60Hz with 4:2:0 chroma subsampling at HDMI data rates up to 10Gbps.

Stereo audio de-embedding extracts two-channel PCM audio to balanced, analog outputs for feeding an amplifier and speakers, while support for multi-channel audio enables the pass-through of formats including PCM, Dolby, and DTS.

The locally powered OME-RX11 can deliver industry-standard Power over Ethernet (PoE) via HDBaseT to an Atlona Omega Series, HDVS-200 Series or AT-UHD-EX-100CE-TX-PD transmitter, enabling convenient transmitter installation at any remote location without the need for its own local AC power. The receiver’s low-profile, 1.02-inch-high form factor enables discreet installation in furniture, behind displays, or above projectors, while front-panel LED indicators provide power and HDBaseT link status information to ease setup and troubleshooting.

“The OME-RX11 can be combined with an Omega Series switcher to provide a complete integration solution for meeting and presentation environments, but it also offers a new option for use with earlier HDBaseT-output transmitters and switchers in applications needing audio de-embedding,” said David Shamir, director of product management, Atlona. “Adding the OME-RX11 to our product roster gives integrators and end users a broader choice of Omega receiver options to meet their exact needs.”

The Bottom Line: Well-suited for meetings, collaboration, and many other AV presentation applications, the OME-RX11 combines technical performance and business value with a wide range of integration convenience features.

Atlona will demonstrate the OME-RX11 alongside other Omega Series innovations in stand 5-T50 at the upcoming ISE 2020 exhibition, taking place from February 11 to 14 in Amsterdam.

To read more ISE 2020 stories, visit avnetwork.com/tag/ise.