Atlona and Panduit Bring AV Infrastructure Message to InfoComm 2019

Atlona , in partnership with new owners Panduit, will accentuate the importance of quality network infrastructure and connectivity in the AV over IP ecosystem at InfoComm 2019. Panduit, which acquired Atlona in January, will demonstrate its latest enterprise-level equipment racks, cabinets, and connectivity solutions for AV environments in Booth 3012, with a focus on helping integrators and end users streamline the installation and management of their core system architectures.

“InfoComm provides us with an opportunity to close the knowledge gap around how to identify and choose the most appropriate Layer 1 infrastructure for each AV project,” said Amy Hacker, AV commercial strategy and enablement manager for Panduit. “We’re excited to speak with Atlona partners and customers about how Panduit can help them deploy Atlona products easier and faster with quality cable management, reliable infrastructure, and secure connectivity.”

Panduit will populate its two-post racks and wall-mounted cabinets with Atlona equipment, including OmniStream AV over IP devices—a springboard for a broader conversation about how quality infrastructure and connectivity will ensure that video, audio, and data signal integrity is maintained across the ecosystem.

Panduit's Two-Post Rack System offers a reliable foundation for mounting AV and data center equipment.

Panduit representatives will also be on hand to discuss other infrastructure concerns, including the benefits and ideal scenarios of applying unshielded cable versus shielded cable, for example.

“Beyond offering a robust and reliable infrastructure, we look forward to demonstrating how our systems provide the generous headroom and bandwidth required to support the higher resolution of 4K/UHD and HDR signals moving across the enterprise,” added Hacker. “Quality infrastructure directly relates to the quality of the AV signals being deployed. The better the quality of the cable and connectivity you have, the less you need to worry about pixel drops, fuzzy images, and other undesirable visual artifacts.”