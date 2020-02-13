Ashly Audio Intros New Speaker Lineup at ISE 2020

Ashly Audio is expanding its product line to bring integrators more flexible, scalable, and creative pro audio solutions. Two speaker lines are being introduced to ISE 2020 with a focus on enabling more complete solutions that tie together Ashly’s expertise in amplifiers and DSP technologies. The company says this allows integrators to win more business—both in terms of size and facility type—and integrate audio deeper into the projects they currently service.

“One request we heard over and over as we reinvented our product line was the need for a more complete solution—a solution including speakers,” said Noel Larson, vice president of marketing and business development at Ashly Audio. “We didn’t take this on lightly. We worked with a focused purpose and intent to ensure our speakers accentuated our amplifier, mixer amp, and processor offerings. The result is something we are incredibly proud of. We can’t wait to show off our work at ISE.”

AW Series On-Wall Speakers

Ashly Audio AW Series (Image credit: Ashly Audio)

Ashly Audio’s AW Series speakers provide on-wall speaker solutions for installations where intelligibility of both speech and music are crucial to the customer experience. Designed by Ashly engineers to take full advantage of Protēa and AquaControl DSP, the AW series with a unique DOC crossover reduces the off-axis deviation in sound pressure levels to <9db. This provides a wider “sweet spot” for audio and allows for robust bass, crisp treble, and an accurate midrange.

In addition, the AW speakers are IP rated—making them solid options for patios, balconies, and many other under-eave applications.

IS Series Dual-Impedance Column Speakers + SP Subwoofer

Ashly Audio IS Series (Image credit: Ashly Audio)

Ashly Audio’s IS column speakers provide flexibility for integrators by operating at 8 or 32 Ohms. This feature makes them effective for simple applications or allowing larger numbers to be used in distributed installations—up to 32 IS Column speakers can be run off a single Ashly PEMA or CA amplifier. The IS Series delivers precise vertical dispersion and consistent sound levels front-to-back in virtually any type of venue, according to Ashly Audio.

For more information, visit Ashly Audio at ISE 2020 on Stand 3-C100.

To read more ISE 2020 news, visit avnetwork.com/tag/ise.