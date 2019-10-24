Analog Way’s Ascender 48 Supports Automobile Launch in Korea

When SR Tech operated the launch event for the next-generation models of the BMW 3 series, it selected Analog Way’s Ascender 48 - 4K - PL multi-screen seamless switcher and videowall processor to drive the massive video canvas in BMW’s booth at the front gate of Coex Exhibition Center in Seoul.

The five-day show introduced the new vehicles to the press and public. The booth featured an LED floor and a three-column vertical LED wall that was three stories tall. The display area also included seven 75-, 65- and 55-inch monitors.

An Ascender 48 drove the vertical LED wall’s 625x2083 pixel resolution and the floor panel’s 1250x809 pixel resolution. A second Ascender 48 covered the seven monitors.

“We needed Ascender’s large number of outputs and its layer configurations,” said Mr. Ryan Choi, CEO of SR Tech. “We’ve received positive feedback about the look of the launch. The public was impressed by the concept of the show and the quality of the presentation that they have come to expect from the automaker.”