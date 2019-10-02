Analog Way Shipping LivePremier Series of 4K/8K Live Presentation Systems

The What: Analog Way has begun shipping its new LivePremier series, a full range of 4K/8K multi-screen live presentation systems for high-end staging and premium system integration.

The What Else: Analog Way also released version 1.0 of its LivePremier software. Unveiled for the first time at ISE 2019, the LivePremier series includes four pre-configured products (Aquilon RS1, RS2, RS3, and RS4) and two fully customizable models (Aquilon C and C+). The LivePremier series is currently available for sale through Analog Way’s usual distribution channels worldwide.

The LivePremier series offers versatile 4K digital connectivity, real-time 10/12-bit 4:4:4 video processing power, and 4K60p on each input and output with low latency. The LivePremier series also features capabilities such as audio embedding/de-embedding, native Dante audio routing, and up to 120-megapixel throughput at a 10-bit 60Hz.

The modular design of the LivePremier series allows swapping of I/O cards to accommodate a variety of connectivity arrangements, including HDMI 2.0, DP 1.2, 12G-SDI, as well as future potential connections such as fiber optics and single-cable 8K. In its largest chassis configuration, Aquilon can accommodate up to 24x 4K60 inputs and 20x 4K60 outputs, configurable as single screens, edge-blended widescreens or scaled auxiliary outputs, two dedicated Multiviewer outputs, and up to 24x 4K freely assignable layers.

In order to simplify setup and improve control of multi-screen presentations, the LivePremier series features a new HTML5-based user interface. Conceived to increase productivity and reduce the learning curve, the Web RCS offers dozens of features that make configuration and control a breeze.

The LivePremier series possesses enough power and bandwidth to support evolving requirements, such as HDR, 8K, and more.

The Bottom Line: Specifically engineered for mission-critical applications and road-hardened to survive frequent shipping and the toughest live event environments, the LivePremier series combines a heavy-duty modular design, components chosen for their proven reliability, and redundant, hot-swappable power supplies to deliver 24/7 performance.