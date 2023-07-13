Analog Way Joins Q-SYS Technology Partner Program

Analog Way recently joined the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program. This program enables software and hardware technology partners to create market-ready solutions that integrate seamlessly with Q-SYS, a cloud-manageable audio, video and control platform.

As part of the program, Analog Way has worked closely with Q-SYS, which has fully vetted and endorsed the Analog Way LivePremier plugin for Q-SYS with a Q-SYS Certified badge (developed with Q-SYS and supported by Analog Way and Q-SYS). This plugin allows easy control of any presentation switcher of the LivePremier series, including screen and layer content control, preset recall, Preview/Program transition, multiviewer management and audio routing.

“We are delighted to become a member of the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program and to provide our customers and partners with a Q-SYS certified plugin, designed to greatly simplify the integration of our powerful LivePremier 4K/8K presentation switchers into the Q-SYS control environment,” said Philippe Vitali, director of product, Analog Way.