Control Concepts Joins Q-SYS Developer Partner Program

Control Concepts has joined the Q-SYS Developer Partner Program. This program supports the rapid deployment of Q-SYS plugins and API integrations on behalf of Q-SYS Technology Partners. The collaboration among Ecosystem partners enables them to create market-ready certified or verified solutions that integrate seamlessly with Q-SYS, a cloud-manageable audio, video and control Platform."

Control Concepts has had a long history partnering with Q-SYS to develop plugins and becoming a founding member of this program is a formal way of validating our relationship,” remarked Steve Greenblatt, president and founder, Control Concepts. “We’re pleased to work closely to help manufacturers make products easier to integrate with Q-SYS.”