AES New York 2019 to Look at “The New Era of Product Development”

Each year the Product Development Track presents four days of themed Workshops during the AES Convention. Building on last year’s theme “Make Audio Matter,” the 2019 Product Development Track is built on the theme “The New Era of Product Development.” The Track’s sessions will dive into next-generation methodologies, practices and technologies involved in developing and bringing products to market. The Product Design sessions are open to AES New York Convention All Access badge-holders and will take place at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, Oct. 16 – Oct. 19.

Scott Leslie, AES New York Product Development Track chair (Image credit: Audio Engineering Society)

“In the past we have focused on what makes great products, and it has been highly energized by our audiences,” said Scott Leslie, AES New York Product Development Track chair. “This year we are looking at where product development is headed and how it applies to the audio products business.”

One highlight of this year’s Product Development Track will be the Virtual Development Day on “Super Friday.” Presentations diving into virtual development practices and technologies begin with “Product Management Modeling,” a session hosted by Leslie, which will examine what product managers can do to pre-engineer products to speed time to market, increase market success and lower development risk. Additional Virtual Development Day sessions include “Simulation Drives a New Era" with Alfred Svobodnik and the workshop “HW Development in Sprints,” where presenter Remi Vaucher will show how to apply the practices of software development to hardware development.

“As we expand our audience, we have also grown the Product Development Track sessions to cover a wider area of product categories. This year we have more sessions on automotive audio than we’ve ever done before, including workshops such as ‘Correcting Vehicle Audio’ and ‘Automotive Audio: A Systems Approach.’ Many of the other sessions also address the needs of the automotive audio product developer,” Leslie said.

The 2019 Product Development Track is launching a new initiative to augment attendee experiences by following up select Product Development track workshops with complementary exhibitor-led sessions in a demo room or at a manufacturer’s Exhibit Floor booth. “For the first time we will expand the learning experience by directly connecting workshops with relevant product development sessions presented by key exhibitors,” said Leslie. “This is part of a continuous evolution of enrichment of our attendees’ experience, making AES New York the number-one destination for product developers to learn and congregate.” Exhibitors Analog Devices, Audio Precision and Menlo Scientific are currently slated to participate.

Additional AES New York 2019 Product Development Track events will also include the sessions “Can DSP fix a bad loudspeaker?,” “The Predictable Horn,” “Directivity Optimization of a Passive Speaker,” and a legal session on topics such as IP, licensing, and patents.

The Product Development Track events are only available with All Access registration to AES New York 2019 – All Access registration is the ticket to everything the Convention has to offer. Advance online registration is available at aesshow.com, saving time at onsite registration and money. AES Members, including student members, enjoy substantial discounts on All Access registration. Registration at any level for AES New York 2019 includes access to the NAB Show New York exhibition.

AES New York 2019 Exhibits-Plus registration is complimentary for AES Members and, for a limited time, those using the VIP code “AES19NOW” at checkout. Come to AES New York’s Product Development Track and engage in “The New Era of Product Development.”