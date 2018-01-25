Absen LED at ISE 2018

Absen will reveal new LED solutions covering a range of fine-pixel pitches for today’s rental and staging, and large scale digital signage applications, at the upcoming Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) conference in Amsterdam. They include:
- Absen’s newly launched Acclaim Fixed Indoor 1.5mm LED solution, ideal for today’s retail, corporate, house of worship and OOH markets.
- Polaris Series:
- At the Absen booth will be a24’ wide display boasting 4K UHD resolution with over 8 million pixels, all thanks to its configuration with Absen’s new Polaris Indoor 1.9mm LED solution. The Polaris Series is comprised of a range of high performance products with innovative technologies for indoor and outdoor events.
- The Polaris Series features a number of mechanical advances including Auto-Lock, Auto-Eject and Fast-Switch curve locking systems. A unique Anti-Collision PCB technology makes the Polaris Series, according to Absen, “the most robust rental series yet.”
- In addition to the innovative engineering, Polaris features advanced on-board components including heat dissipation technology and 18-bit image processing providing high contrast, grayscale and refresh rates for the ultimate display experience.
- Polaris 1.9mm COBALT (Chip-on-Board Advanced Light Technology) is Absen’s first Chip-On-Board solution. Specifically developed to meet the demands of 1mm LED in corporate live-events and other rental applications, COBALT provides exceptional product stability and demonstrates the new level of color consistency and superior image quality.
- The Polaris 1.9mm COBALT uses Absen’s NanoShield Technology which encapsulates the LED chips with a durable layer of advanced composite material that offers the highest level of pixel protection from physical damage, perfect for use in rental applications.
- To learn more on the Polaris Series, COBALT platform and other new technologies, attendees are encouraged to stop by the Absen booth C50 in hall 12 to listen in on the ‘NXTGEN’ presentation which will be given three times each day.
- Attendees are also encouraged to attend ISE’s seminar program, hosted in the Commercial Solutions Theatre (Hall 8) on February 6th from 12.30 – 13.00 where Absen Europe’s product director Liam Winter will highlight this exciting new era of ‘NXTGEN’ LED display technology innovations.