A Jumbo Video Board for the Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are revving up their video display to a, well, jumbo-sized experience. With a new video display 32% larger than the previous display, fans will be welcomed to 121 Financial Ballpark with the new display as well as two ribbon boards from Daktronics.

The project with the City of Jacksonville in Florida was recently completed and is ready to inform and entertain fans in the 2024 baseball season and beyond. The outfield video display measures 36x60 feet to deliver larger-than-life video and images to Jumbo Shrimp fans. It features environmental protection ensuring it operates as expected in the Florida outdoors.

The display is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or multiple zones of content. This could be live video, instant replays, statistics, game information, graphics, animations or sponsorship messages—whatever the team would like to show to create an engaging game-day experience.

Installed along the seating fascia, two ribbon boards supplement content shown on the main displays while also allowing the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events. Each ribbon board measures approximately 3x100 feet.

All three displays feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing. Included in the equipment installation is a digital content package to be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services, an in-house creative team specializing in content for LED screens.

"We are thrilled to significantly upgrade the visual experience at 121 Financial Ballpark with the incredible new main video board and for the first time in the ballpark's history adding additional ribbon displays,” said Jumbo Shrimp CEO and owner Ken Babby. “This has been a great collaboration between the Jumbo Shrimp, the City of Jacksonville, ASM Global and we look forward to providing our fans with the additional stats and information that the new systems allow us to share. Working with Daktronics, from initial concept to final design and then installation, has been great and it's clear why they are the industry leader.”