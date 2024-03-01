Nebraska Runs the Gamut in LED Displays for a New Indoor Track Experience

Daktronics recently completed an installation at the University of Nebraska's Devaney Sports Center for indoor track and field events. Two new LED displays will provide a new fan experience on meet day.

The two new LED displays, one mounted to the wall at each end of the Devany Sports Center, will feature 5.9-millimeter pixel spacing to bring crisp, clear imagery to graphics and results at each event. Each display measures nearly 5x110 feet to deliver a sizeable digital canvas to share all the event day information track and field fans rely on to keep engaged in the action.

[The NBA Goes LED—You Have to See the Video Court for the 2024 All-Star Game]

(Image credit: Daktronics)

“The addition of these two displays, along with our existing video display, provides the University of Nebraska multiple dynamic ways to show live results and keep spectators and athletes up to speed on the numerous events that go on during a track meet,” said Matt Warnke, Daktronics sale representative. “We are excited to see the various creative ways they use these displays to continually provide the best possible experience for their fans.”

[Everything We Know about the Vegas Sphere... So Far]

Included in the installation is a Daktronics custom control system which will be integrated into the existing Daktronics control system already running displays at the venue.