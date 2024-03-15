182,000-Lumen Immersive Projection Lights Up... a Coffee Machine?

When Nescafé presented its new Dolce Gusto NEO coffee machine, it called upon Christie projectors for lights and colors to flood the auditorium and awe spectators. ADLC Audiovisuais selected nine Christie projectors for a 182,000-lumen immersive projection display showing various images of the Nescafé brand.

Approximately 300 guests had the opportunity to participate in an unforgettable experience that integrated artificial intelligence, human avatars, video projection, tasting areas, and exclusive personalized animations.

Both the machines and the capsules are made from recycled materials reinforcing a commitment to sustainability. In addition, all materials used by Nescafé in the presentation were able to be recycled after the event.

An impressive 74x27-foot wraparound screen lit by five Christie M 4K25 RGB pure laser projectors engaged the audience. Two additional Christie 3DLP projectors illuminated the stage floor to complete the immersive experience.

In addition, two Christie D13WU2-HS laser projectors, with 1DLP technology, WUXGA resolution, and 13,500 lumens, projected on two large screens shaped like glasses that were located on the wall of the auditorium.

“These projections, with such an original format, caused a unique impact amongst the audience,” recalls José Cordeiro, director of ADLC Audiovisuais. “The client wanted to achieve a captivating effect on the audience, and boy, did we succeed."

Cordeiro highlights the M 4K25 RGB projectors: “These 3DLP models have 4K UHD resolution, 25,000 lumens of brightness and pure laser RGB technology, producing brilliant images and spectacular colors. And all this with a super quiet operation and a lightweight and compact package. Christie has outdone itself with this machine.

“All the projectors, which were different technologies, brightness and resolutions, performed excellently. The image was always impeccable. The equipment shone for its stability, robustness, and power throughout the event, without the slightest setback. And, most importantly, the client was delighted."