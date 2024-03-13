Troy University Powers Up Game-Day Experience for Baseball and Softball

Daktronics' LED displays and sound systems are helping power the baseball and softball teams. The upgrades continue to be installed at the Trojans' home ballparks at Riddle-Pace Field and Troy Softball Complex in Troy, AL.

Riddle-Pace Field System Details

Riddle-Pace Field received a new outfield LED video display measuring more than 21x71 feet. It features a 15HD pixel layout to deliver clear imagery with wide-angle visibility to appeal to fans in every seat. It also features environmental protection ensuring is operates as expected in the Alabama weather.

Integrated into the video and scoring system is a Sportsound 1500HD audio system in center field within the backdrop of the batter’s eye. It supplements live events with a booming audio experience. It delivers full-range sound reproduction while providing clear, intelligible speech from announcers.

Additionally, the stadium will receive a time-of-day clock, a pitch clock and a speed-of-pitch display flush mounted into the wall to the left and right of the video display.

Troy Softball Complex System Details

Similar to baseball, Troy Softball Complex received a new LED display featuring a 15HD pixel layout. This display measures more than 15x28 feet and comes with all the same video and display capabilities as the display at Riddle-Pace Field.

The softball complex also received a sound system upgrade with a Sportsound 500HD from Daktronics. This system also features booming audio with clear speech so fans and student-athletes can stay informed and keep up with every second of the action.

“This installation will bring a new excitement to Troy Athletics for baseball and softball in 2024,” said Glen Marts, Daktronics sales representative. “It’s an absolute privilege to continue our long-standing partnership with Troy University and we’re looking forward to seeing the excitement for fans and student-athletes alike as the seasons get underway in a few short weeks.”

Both LED video displays are capable of variable content zoning allowing each to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

Daktronics included a complete Show Control solution for both baseball and softball venues. In addition to the equipment installation, Troy University is also receiving a digital content package to be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.