2022 NAB: FOR-A to Debut Range of SDI and IP Hybrid Products

FOR-A Corporation of America will showcase its complete range of video production and broadcast products designed for hybrid SDI and IP operation, together with an IP migration path for existing products at this year’s NAB Show (Booth #C5408). As broadcast media continues its rapid transformation from Serial Digital Interface (SDI) to Internet Protocol (IP) in support of higher resolution video and better infrastructure connectivity, these products protect the customer’s investment, providing a cost-effective gateway to the IP world.

A key element making this IP migration path possible is that FOR-A products are designed to utilize Network Device Interface (NDI) protocol. NDI enables them to deliver high-definition, low-latency video—plus audio and metadata—in real-time over standard IP networks. This creates an ideal scenario in a live production environment.

“FOR-A’s range of products supporting NDI aren’t designed just for studio applications. They’re also perfect for the growing demand for hybrid live event production,” said Satoshi Kanemura, president of FOR-A. “With our new products and the NDI migration path for existing products, we can handle a variety of signal formats effectively, sources from Zoom feeds to cameras and audio as NDI for example, and deliver a far simpler, less cables required, converter-free operation than has been possible in the past.”

MFR-3100EX routing switcher with NDI support (Image credit: FOR-A)

At the NAB show, FOR-A will demonstrate this cost-effective, hybrid live-event solution, including: the state-of-the-art HVS-490 production switcher with a new NDI option, the new MFR-3100EX routing switcher, and ClassX graphics for the creation of backgrounds and lower third graphics. All are NDI-capable and comprise a complete and seamless system.

“We engineered our range of SDI and IP hybrid products to provide the flexibility required to support this kind of hybrid live event production while our customers create their own migration path from SDI to IP," Kanemura added. "Also, we start adding new products based on software-defined architecture, which delivers new functionality without the need for additional hardware. This is the kind of innovative thinking that our customers can expect from the new FOR-A.”

FOR-A’s new IP workhorse, the MFR-3100EX Routing Switcher with NDI support, debuts at NAB, as another of the company’s software-defined IP solutions. A switcher, router, and frame synchronizer in a single 4RU-sized unit, it configures a matrix of up to 64x72, with up to four inputs/four outputs for 8K signals or 16 inputs/18 outputs for 4K UHD. Multiple units can be used together, enabling matrix expansion and redundancy. All input channels may be monitored via web browser, and optional functionality like AVDL, SRC, SSD, and audio MUX/DEMUX is a simple matter of adding an expansion card to an input or output slot.

The HVS-490 Video Production Switcher also offers flexible expansion with NDI card options, opening the door to more affordable 4K UHD production without the need for investing in new hardware. In HD it can accommodate up to 40 inputs/9 outputs, while in 4K it can expand up to 10 inputs/7 outputs. FOR-A’s exclusive MELite technology uses an optional card to extend the switcher’s 2 M/Es to offer 6 M/E performance. Users can expand their switching capabilities even more by using FLEXaKEY for flexible reassignment of keyers to M/E or AUX busses, and feature-rich 2.5D DVE for compositing with up to 12 keyers. This broad range of switching is a huge asset for live event production.

HVS-6000 4K UHD Production Switcher (Image credit: FOR-A)

The powerful HVS-6000 4K UHD Production Switcher will also be shown during NAB. The HVS-6000 offers up to 80 inputs/32 outputs or 64 inputs/48 outputs. It provides 12G-SDI capability on all inputs and outputs, with an optional board-mounting connector allowing IP interfaces to be mounted on all I/O slots. Thus, the HVS-6000 can be migrated to an SMPTE ST-2110-capable switcher. Providing an ideal upgrade path from HD to 4K UHD, there is no need to replace the entire switcher when looking to upgrade. It also includes a frame synchronizer on all inputs, frame buffer, 3D DVE, and 2 M/Es, plus a third M/E via an optional card. Up conversion can be added to all inputs, and down conversion can be added to all outputs (optional). In 4K mode, the unit determines the type of SDI input automatically and up converts HD/3G-SDI to 4K.

ClassX 3D graphics are high-performance software and systems with NDI support that form a perfect complement to FOR-A switchers. From the CGEditSuite for graphics creation to the LiveBoard with its rich features for powerful graphics playout, ClassX provides easy setup, connectivity, and use in broadcast and live event production.