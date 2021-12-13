FOR-A Brings New Camera, Stadium Solution to Sports Audiences

FOR-A's Envivo Ribbon allows users to control and display content to multiple displays at the same time, control multiple units and automatically map content to the right display resolution and size.

At the SVG Summit FOR-A is demonstrating what it believes to be the world's first 2/3-inch platform, 4K, 1,000fps Ultra Slow Motion camera and a new system for real-time video and graphic display on LED screens. The SVG Summit runs from December 13-14 at the New York Hilton.

The FT-ONE-SS4K is ideal for sports producers who need to offer simultaneous live 4K Ultra HD output and 4K Ultra HD (up to 1,000fps) super slow motion playback output within a conventional studio camera workflow. The camera uses new imaging system with market standard 2/3-inch B4 mount, not a single chip with a PL mount. There's no sacrifice in brightness. While a single sensor loses 2.5 stops brightness using a lens conversion adaptor, a 2/3-inch platform provides a deep depth of field, allowing the user to easily focus, even at over 100x zoom.

The Envivo Ribbon system is making its debut at the SVG Summit. Ribbon offers stadiums a new way to display content on LED screens, with advanced features, including as-run logs for commercial playout and scheduling and the use of real-time graphic overlays. Users can also control and display content to multiple displays at the same time, control multiple units and automatically map content to the right display resolution and size.

Extremely easy to use, the Envivo Ribbon is reliable and provides a real-time, integrated ribbon that makes for detailed, dynamic presentations.