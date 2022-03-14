NAB 2022: New FOR-A Ecosystem Supports Cloud, IP-Based Live Production Workflows

Its new software-defined design architecture enables the flexibility for a smooth transition from SDI to IP and the cloud in any application.

Perceptions of FOR-A as an established broadcast hardware vendor are set to transform at the 2022 NAB Show (Booth C5408), which runs April 24-27 in Las Vegas, Nev. From SDI to all flavors of IP, FOR-A will unveil several, unique technology breakthroughs this year. 

FOR-A’s innovative, software-defined design architecture enables the most precise conversion and synchronization for video, audio, and data communication via SDI or IP in a variety of applications. In response to customers’ needs for a total solution, FOR-A Corporation has created a complete ecosystem that addresses content creators making the transition from SDI to 12G/4K to all flavors of IP.

With a combination of new and expanded partnerships and an emphasis on software-defined advances, FOR-A now offers IP-based contribution and distribution solutions with ultra-low latency, precision synchronization, and an IP-to-SDI Gateway multi-purpose processing engine for conversion and migration toward cloud-based services. 

FOR-A is not only introducing new IP and cloud-based workflows, but proposing a smooth migration path toward IP for the company’s existing lineup. To protect customers’ investment, the range will meet all of the varying requirements of production applications. FOR-A supports its current live video production product portfolio while enabling existing and future customers to migrate to an IP workflow, expand an existing IP infrastructure, or start a greenfield project. 

“We are truly in a transformative time for our company,” said Satoshi Kanemura, president of FOR-A Corporation of America. “Customer feedback drives the innovation at FOR-A, and we’re in an ideal position to offer our customers an easy upgrade path to an IP or hybrid workflow. We’ve got the best-in-breed and the most cost-effective solutions that can deliver the flexibility needed to provide a bridge between existing and future IP standards for a seamless workflow. We’re rising to the next level with the best technology on the market.”

