Minor League Baseball's Salt Lake Bees Power Up with Powersoft

Summary:

Built as the new home of the Salt Lake Bees in South Jordan, Utah, The Ballpark at America First Square features a complete, integrated AV ecosystem by OneRevel engineered to seamlessly support concerts, movies, and community events alongside Triple-A baseball.

To deliver consistent sound across suites, concourses, and outdoor gathering spaces without bulk, OneRevel utilized Powersoft's UNICA amplifier platform, providing high power density in compact rack spaces, native Dante networking, and integrated DSP optimization for Fulcrum Acoustics speakers.

The audio infrastructure allows centralized monitoring via Powersoft's Armonía software and offers ongoing flexibility to refine sound coverage and comply with local ordinances as surrounding commercial and residential developments grow around the venue.

(Image credit: Powersoft)

The Ballpark at America First Square is the new home of the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Opened in 2025 in South Jordan, UT, the venue was designed to support Minor League Baseball alongside concerts, community events and other year-round programming. OneRevel selected Powersoft’s UNICA to support the venue's distributed system architecture across a wide range of event types designed for flexibility as much as performance.

[Friday Night Lights, Camera, Action!]

"What made this project unique was that we weren't just designing for baseball," said Shay Taylor, chief operations officer for OneRevel. "The vision from the beginning was to create a venue that could host concerts, movies in the park, and community events alongside baseball. That meant every technology decision had to support a much broader range of experiences."

The Ballpark at America First Square was one of OneRevel's first baseball venues where it provided the complete technology solution. Delivering audio, LED displays, and digital signage under a single integration strategy allowed the team to coordinate system design across every aspect of the guest experience.

The audio design presented its own set of challenges. Unlike many ballparks where sound reinforcement primarily focuses on the seating bowl, the new venue required consistent coverage throughout suites, concourses, concession areas and outdoor gathering spaces. Because the facility was designed to host year-round programming beyond baseball, the system also needed to support live performances, movies and public events without requiring significant reconfiguration.

The venue's long-term operating environment added another layer of complexity. As residential and commercial development continues around the stadium, the system must accommodate changing acoustical conditions while complying with local sound ordinances and neighborhood considerations.

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Meeting those requirements required an amplification platform capable of delivering high output while remaining flexible enough to support a distributed system architecture. Powersoft's UNICA amplifier platform served as the foundation of the audio system, citing its combination of power density, network integration, and compatibility with Fulcrum Acoustics loudspeakers.

"The entire project was built around the UNICA platform," said Taylor. "The power-to-size ratio was a major factor because much of the stadium is served from centralized equipment racks. We needed a platform that delivered significant output while minimizing rack space."

(Image credit: Powersoft)

While portions of the stadium are supported from centralized equipment rooms, distributed rack locations throughout the facility required seamless networking and reliable control. Powersoft's Dante integration and onboard processing allowed OneRevel to maintain system performance while simplifying management across multiple equipment locations.

"Reliability was another major consideration," Taylor said. "If power is interrupted, we don't lose our control or DSP settings. Having that level of stability is extremely important for a venue that's expected to operate continuously."

Beyond the hardware itself, Powersoft's Armonía software simplified system management across more than 20 amplifiers deployed throughout the venue. "When you're managing a system of this size, having everything visible in one platform makes a tremendous difference," explained Taylor. "Instead of moving between multiple applications, we can monitor and manage the entire system from a single interface."

Since opening in 2025, The Ballpark at America First Square has expanded beyond a baseball venue, hosting community celebrations, themed events and other public programming alongside the Salt Lake Bees' season. According to OneRevel, the flexibility designed into the audiovisual system has allowed the venue to support that broader mission without compromising performance.

"The feedback has been incredible," noted Taylor. "People walk into the venue expecting a Triple-A ballpark and leave feeling like they've experienced a Major League facility. That's exactly what the client wanted to achieve."