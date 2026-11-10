Watch How Epson Brings Projection Magic to Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Summary:

The centerpiece of the show features a moving giant cube tracked live via structured light and dedicated vision cameras driven by VYV media software and a multi-angle array of 10 Epson laser projectors.

Replacing legacy hardware with compact, lightweight 3-chip 3LCD Epson laser units enabled the production team to meet tight overhead clearance limits and slash freight volume.

The solid-state laser light source and sealed optical architecture eliminate fragile lamp maintenance while delivering the high color saturation and lumen output needed to maintain visual fidelity across diverse international touring stops.

(Image credit: Epson)

When Cirque du Soleil ECHO travels from city to city, virtually every element of the production travels with it, including a sophisticated projection system designed to transform the performance environment and respond dynamically to the action onstage. Epson's high-performance laser projectors are helping ECHO deliver its immersive visual experience while meeting the demanding requirements of a production that tours around the world.

['An Immersive Journey Where the Space Is Completely Transformed']

ECHO is a show that plunges the audience into a universe of 1,001 colors, wonders and possibilities on the themes of inventiveness, hope of youth, and the importance of empathy. The production combines poetry, performing arts, and high-flying acrobatics, exploring the precious balance between humans, animals and the world they share. The intention behind ECHO was to create an experience that audiences had not previously experienced in a Big Top.

At the heart of ECHO’s visual system is a giant cube that is tracked by 10 projectors positioned around the audience. As the cube moves up and down the stage, the projected imagery moves with it, creating a dynamic visual effect that makes the physical and digital elements of the production feel interconnected. The system combines structured lighting and cameras to track the cube in real time, allowing the projection system to re-project imagery from the various projectors’ points of view. The result is a highly coordinated visual environment in which individual projectors work together to create a unified image.

Through the Epson partnership, Cirque du Soleil was able to replace aging projection equipment with newer Epson technology designed to deliver the performance, image quality and operational efficiencies required for a touring environment. The upgrade also presented an opportunity to rethink the projection system around the realities of ECHO’s production environment. With equipment mounted overhead and limited physical space available within the touring infrastructure, size and weight were critical considerations.

Watch how it comes to life in the video below.

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